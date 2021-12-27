Viewpoint: US midcon gas may stagnate on restraint

Natural gas prices across the US midcontinent reached significant highs during 2021 amid Covid-19 recovery efforts, but regional production has had limited growth as producers practice capital discipline.

Spot natural gas prices at the Chicago Citygates, a bellwether for upper midcontinent demand, averaged $4.18/mmBtu during the first half of 2021 and rose steadily heading into the winter heating season. The Chicago spot index averaged $4.86/mmBtu for November, compared with the monthly average for November 2020 of $2.41/mmBtu and the monthly average for November 2019 of $2.54/mmBtu.

Despite these higher prices, many producers this year pledged to conduct a level of capital discipline related to drilling in order to focus on generating free cash flow and returning it to investors. Operators will instead use this disciplined approach to drill at a faster rate and speed up completion times without shelling out more cash.

Associated gas output in the Bakken shale has risen despite the lower rig count. Current forecasts show output for the Bakken at 3.07 Bcf/d (87mn m³/d) in December and 3.08 Bcf/d in January, according to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA).

Associated gas production for the Bakken shale in January is forecast to be the highest since March 2020, when it was 3.17 Bcf/d, just shy of the all-time high of 3.18 Bcf/d in November 2019.

Yet the rig count for North Dakota's portion of the Bakken shale basin was 27 on 23 December, 16 rigs higher than a year earlier but 22 rigs fewer than the same period in 2019.

Oklahoma's 2020 horizontal rig count fell by over 80pc from January to July as producers stuck to the plan of capital discipline and free cash flow generation, according to analysts with BTU Analytics. The late 2020-21 recovery in drilling activity in Oklahoma has been slow relative to the Permian basin in Texas and New Mexico, and other regions.

Rising natural gas prices have provided a much-needed uplift for Oklahoma's production economics, pushing them into profitable territory to contend for producers' capital investment as 2022 budgets are announced in coming months, BTU Analytics said.

US dry-gas production was forecast to rise steadily into 2022, averaging 96 Bcf/d, driven by higher energy prices that are expected to remain at levels that will support enough drilling to sustain production growth, the EIA said. That is 3pc higher than the average for 2021 and 5pc higher than the average for 2020.

Midcontinent gas prices also rose over the summer months after higher cooling demand led to smaller injections into midcontinent storage. The summer months are typically used to fill storage ahead of the winter heating demand season, but the uptick in demand met with slower production led to higher prices.

Midcontinent inventories could exit the winter slightly below the five-year average if heating demand is below average levels in January, the month when heating demand usually peaks. If heating demand continues to waver below the seasonal norm, the lower demand will likely depress midcontinent gas prices.

Given that the winter risk premium has mostly evaporated, it will take a severe bout of cold in the remainder of the winter season to reverse current market expectations and justify any price move back up to $5/mmBtu, according to Gelber & Associates.

