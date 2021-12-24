Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Viewpoint: West African crude output in decline

12/24/2021 | 03:17am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Nigeria - Africa's largest oil producer - is likely to continue battling unplanned crude production outages in 2022, as international investments starts to wane.

Disruption to crude production infrastructure has been a long running issue for Nigeria, but the scale of the problem is worsening, and some buyers are losing trust in the country's supply reliability. Nigeria's output averaged 1.41mn b/d between January-November 2021, down from 1.63mn b/d over the same months in 2020.

Production from several of the country's key streams was affected by outages this year, including Qua Iboe, Bonny Light, Forcados, Brass River and Erha. And disruption at the Forcados, Bonny Light and Brass River terminals appeared set to continue into 2022. Shell declared force majeure at the Forcados terminal effective 21 December due to a malfunctioning barge blocking tanker access, and it is unclear how long the problem may persist. Although Shell lifted force majeure restrictions that followed a pipeline leakage at the Bonny Light terminal on 22 November, no cargoes have left between 21 November-21 December at least, perhaps indicating problems may not be resolved.

A pressure issue at Brass River has capped output for the light sweet stream throughout 2021, with no resolution on the cards for the near term.

Production outages in Nigeria have had a long-lasting effect with streams unable to recover to pre-shutdown output levels, and the country falling short of its monthly Opec+ production quotas throughout the year. Although state-owned NNPC managing director Mele Kyari said in November he expects the country's output to return to Opec+ quota levels by the end of 2021, it seems very unlikely as, according to Argus estimates, production remained 160,000 b/d below the output ceiling in November.

Nigeria's production issues might worsen, with some international investors signalling they could withdraw from the country. Shell chief executive Ben van Beurden said the firm is in talks with the Nigerian government after concluding its onshore oil position in the Niger delta is no longer worth the risk, because of persistent incidents of pipeline sabotage and crude theft. ExxonMobil is in talks with Nigerian oil firm Seplat Energy to sell its shallow-water assets in the country. The major is also in talks with Africa-focus independent Savannah Energy to sell its stake in the Doba oil project in Chad.

A lack of investment combined with a natural decline at maturing fields has also meant that crude output in Angola - Africa's second largest oil producer - continued to fall in 2021. And, although promising, the start-up of new projects in 2021 is unlikely to stem the country's production decline in 2022. The Angolan parliament approved a 2022 budget proposal assuming daily crude production average of 1.148mn b/d, which is 72,000 b/d below the 1.22mn b/d planned in the 2021 budget.

BP started production ahead of schedule at the Platina crude field in block 18, which will add 30,000 b/d. Production also began at the Clov 2 project in block 17, with output there forecast to peak at 40,000 b/d by mid-2022. Italy's integrated Eni began producing in September 2021 at the Cabaca North project, which feeds Olombendo output, and will add 15,000 b/d to production.

TotalEnergies said it has begun crude production at the Zinia phase 2 project offshore Angola, and output should reach 40,000 b/d by mid-2022. Chevron agreed to renew its concession for a further 20 years at block 0, which feeds into Angola's key streams Cabinda and Nemba.

Angola's crude output averaged 1.11mn b/d in January-November 2021, according to Argus estimates, down by 13pc compared with the same period in 2020, and by 20pc from January-November 2019. And similarly to Nigeria, Angola has failed to produce at Opec+ target levels throughout 2021.

By Andy Devine

Disclaimer

Argus Media Limited published this content on 24 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 December 2021 08:16:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:27aTAMIL NADU NEWSPRINT AND PAPERS : Procurement of high cationic starch
PU
03:27aTREND MICRO INCORPORATED : The Log4j story, and how it has impacted our customers
PU
03:27aNS UNITED KAIUN KAISHA : Relief action for the Typhoon Rai in the Philippines
PU
03:27aPRICER : Don't celebrate New Year's eve with your Christmas turkey
PU
03:27aSITC INTERNATIONAL : Facilitating "Silk Road Shipping" ,SITC won the "Quality Shipping Service Award"
PU
03:26aGazprom almost doubles Turkmen gas imports in 2021
RE
03:26aThai c.bank to test retail digital currency later than planned
RE
03:25aMARKETMIND : What worked and what didn't
RE
03:20aUK regulator shows more assertive posture in blocking Facebook purchase of Giphy
RE
03:19aReckitt to sell E45 skincare brand to Karo Pharma for $268 mln
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil prices ease in holiday trade, market focus on next OPEC+ move
2Wall St Week Ahead-'Santa Claus' stocks rally? Investors look to Omicro..
3Gazprom to sign memo with Linde for third line of Ust-Luga LNG plant
4Biden signs bill banning goods from China's Xinjiang over forced labor
5Reckitt to sell E45 skincare brand to Karo Pharma for $268 mln

HOT NEWS