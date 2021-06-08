Log in
Vijay Reddy Joins CSI as Chief Technology Officer

06/08/2021 | 07:36am EDT
Computer Services, Inc. (CSI) (OTCQX: CSVI), a provider of end-to-end fintech and regtech solutions, has named Vijayaraghava (Vijay) Reddy as the company’s Chief Technology Officer.

Reddy has more than 20 years of experience in the technology industry, with a focus on enterprise technology, cloud services, IT security services and customer experience. Prior to joining CSI, he served as Senior Vice President of Technology at Equifax, a global data, analytics and technology company. In that role, Reddy was responsible for leading major technology initiatives that aided the company’s digital transformation and cloud adoption.

“Vijay’s vast experience will help us to launch new digital services faster and more cost effectively,” said David Culbertson, CSI’s president and COO. “This enables us to even better meet the needs of our customers and ensures CSI remains a leading full-service technology partner for the financial industry.”

In his new role, Reddy will lead CSI’s software and infrastructure management groups, with heavy focus on digital transformation, public cloud adoption and enterprise banking. He will also leverage his deep experience in cybersecurity to ensure CSI’s systems and solutions are protected against ever-evolving threats.

“The financial industry evolves rapidly, and technology providers must know how to anticipate the needs of their customers and respond with solutions,” Reddy said. “CSI understands the instrumental role a provider plays in a financial institution’s success and constantly strives to provide an exceptional customer experience, which has been a significant focus and commitment for me over the last two decades. I passionately believe that technology should make things easier and more efficient for people and businesses to complete their daily tasks. And I look forward to empowering our community financial institutions to expand their suite of solutions to that end.”

Reddy earned a Bachelor of Engineering in Computer Science from Bangalore University in India.

About Computer Services, Inc.

Computer Services, Inc. (CSI), including its subsidiaries, delivers core processing, digital banking, managed services, payments processing, print and electronic document distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate customers, both foreign and domestic. Management believes exceptional service, dynamic solutions and superior results are the foundation of CSI’s reputation and have resulted in the Company’s inclusion in such top industry-wide rankings as IDC Financial Insights FinTech 100, Talkin’ Cloud 100 and MSPmentor Top 501 Global Managed Service Providers lists. CSI has also been recognized by Aite Group, a leading industry research firm, as providing the “best user experience” in its 2019 AIM Evaluation: The Leading Providers of U.S. Core Banking Systems. In addition, CSI's record of increasing its dividend each year for 49 years has earned it a designation of one of the financial media’s “Dividend Aristocrats.” CSI’s stock is traded on OTCQX under the symbol CSVI. For more information, visit csiweb.com.


© Business Wire 2021
