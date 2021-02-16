Viken's Litigation against Videray Technologies Concluded

Case fully resolved

A lawsuit filed against Videray Technologies Inc. by Viken Detection Corporation has concluded. The case was fully resolved on confidential terms by the parties, who filed stipulations of dismissal on October 5, 2020.

“I hope the conclusion of this lawsuit puts the matter behind us so we can fully concentrate on serving our customers who work hard to achieve a safer society,” said Paul Bradshaw, Videray’s CEO.

About Videray Technologies Inc

Videray Technologies, Inc. is a proud young American company disrupting the non-intrusive inspection market with the most advanced technology. They claim to have the best image quality, the highest penetration, total interconnection and that their product is the safest on the market. www.videray.com, Contact: Rafael Estrada, CCO at rafael.estrada@videray.com

