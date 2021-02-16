Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Viken's Litigation against Videray Technologies Concluded

02/16/2021 | 01:18pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Case fully resolved

A lawsuit filed against Videray Technologies Inc. by Viken Detection Corporation has concluded. The case was fully resolved on confidential terms by the parties, who filed stipulations of dismissal on October 5, 2020.

“I hope the conclusion of this lawsuit puts the matter behind us so we can fully concentrate on serving our customers who work hard to achieve a safer society,” said Paul Bradshaw, Videray’s CEO.

About Videray Technologies Inc

Videray Technologies, Inc. is a proud young American company disrupting the non-intrusive inspection market with the most advanced technology. They claim to have the best image quality, the highest penetration, total interconnection and that their product is the safest on the market. www.videray.com, Contact: Rafael Estrada, CCO at rafael.estrada@videray.com


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
07:39aCLOUDMD SOFTWARE & SERVICES : IIROC Trading Halt - DOC
AQ
07:37aMARWEST APARTMENT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : REIT Announces Proposed Qualifying Transaction
AQ
07:36aSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Lowey Dannenberg is Investigating American Express Company for Potential Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by Its Board of Directors
GL
07:35aWESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORPORATION : Recognized Among Institutional Investor's “Most Honored Companies” and Forbes' “Best Banks in America”
PU
07:35aFAIR ISAAC : What is the Electronic Consent Based Verification Service (eCBSV)?
PU
07:35aMartin Guitar Charitable Foundation Announces 2020 Grants
PR
07:35aLATEST ADDITION TO XBOX ACCESSORIES : Xbox Wireless Headset
PU
07:35aSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Rigrodsky Law, P.A. Announces Investigation of Aegion Corporation Buyout
GL
07:33aBRK : Gen2 Technologies (BRKK) Targets European Soccer for Iris Media Platform
PR
07:33aSALESFORCE COM : Our Spring '21 Release is Live
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bill Gates warns that manufacturing could challenge climate goals
2DOW JONES 30 : Big data firm Palantir signals slower annual revenue growth, shares fall
3MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. : GLOBAL MARKETS: Stocks rise, bonds sell off as the 'reflation' trade ga..
4U.S. Supreme Court clears way for Ghosn's accused escape plotters extradition
5Glencore reinstates dividend ahead of Glasenberg exit

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ