'Village Hubs National Grants Manager' grant opportunity is now open for applications

9 October 2020

The Seniors Connected Program was established to implement the Government's 2019 election policy 'More Support for Older Australians' from 2019-20 to 2023-24. The intent of the program is to alleviate loneliness and social isolation experienced by older Australians, which is particularly critical in the current climate.

The Village Hubs component of this program aims to establish at least ten new Village Hubs across Australia. Village Hubs involve bringing older Australians together in their community to progress activities that support good mental and physical health as well as better connections to the local community. The initiative builds on a number of existing Hubs and targets people aged 55 years and over (or Indigenous Australians aged 50 or over) living in their homes in the community.

This grant opportunity seeks an organisation or consortia to become a 'National Grants Manager', assisting the Government to select and administer grants to other organisations that will operate Village Hubs across Australia.

To collect an application kit or seek further information about this grant opportunity, go to GrantConnect at www.grants.gov.au or the Community Grants Hub website www.communitygrants.gov.au.

Applications for the National Grants Manager close at 11.00 pm Australian Eastern Daylight Saving Time (AEDT) Wednesday, 4 November 2020.

