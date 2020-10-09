Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

'Village Hubs National Grants Manager' grant opportunity is now open for applications

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/09/2020 | 02:05am EDT
9 October 2020

The Seniors Connected Program was established to implement the Government's 2019 election policy 'More Support for Older Australians' from 2019-20 to 2023-24. The intent of the program is to alleviate loneliness and social isolation experienced by older Australians, which is particularly critical in the current climate.

The Village Hubs component of this program aims to establish at least ten new Village Hubs across Australia. Village Hubs involve bringing older Australians together in their community to progress activities that support good mental and physical health as well as better connections to the local community. The initiative builds on a number of existing Hubs and targets people aged 55 years and over (or Indigenous Australians aged 50 or over) living in their homes in the community.

This grant opportunity seeks an organisation or consortia to become a 'National Grants Manager', assisting the Government to select and administer grants to other organisations that will operate Village Hubs across Australia.

To collect an application kit or seek further information about this grant opportunity, go to GrantConnect at www.grants.gov.au or the Community Grants Hub website www.communitygrants.gov.au.

Applications for the National Grants Manager close at 11.00 pm Australian Eastern Daylight Saving Time (AEDT) Wednesday, 4 November 2020.

Last updated: 9 October 2020 - 9:04am

Disclaimer

Australian Government published this content on 07 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2020 06:04:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
02:31aEVOLUTION GAMING : Nomination Committee for the 2021 Annual General Meeting
AQ
02:31aENERSIZE OYJ : Anders Lif accelerates sales and marketing at Enersize
AQ
02:31aMETSÄ BOARD OYJ : Metsä Board's comparable operating result for the third quarter of 2020 is better than previously estimated
AQ
02:31aMini Excavators Market will Showcase Negative Impact during 2020-2024 | Emergence of Additive Manufacturing to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio
BU
02:30aKERING : RBC gives a Buy rating
MD
02:30aGN STORE NORD A/S : GN Store Nord upgrades GN Audio's financial guidance for 2020
EQ
02:29aPUMA SE : RBC gives a Buy rating
MD
02:28aGlobal shares advance on stimulus, Biden victory hopes
RE
02:28aPHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL : Names New Chief Sustainability Officer, Integrating Sustainability and Finance, in Service of Accelerating Its Journey to a Smoke-Free Future
BU
02:26aHUGO BOSS : RBC sticks Neutral
MD
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: Orange venture in Belgium to replace Huawei mobile gear with Nokia kit - sources
2Dollar slips and yuan soars as investors eye Biden presidency
3ORANGE BELGIUM S.A. : Orange Belgium selects Nokia for deployment of its 5G network
4Japan has no plan to issue digital currencies now but will deepen research
5ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC. : ACTIVISION BLIZZARD : IBM Enters Esports Arena with Activision Blizzard in New Mul..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group