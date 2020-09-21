Village of Haverstraw Releases RFEI to Develop Waterfront Parcels

The Village of Haverstraw is releasing a Request for Expression of Interest (RFEI) for development in Haverstraw, New York of two waterfront parcels currently known as the Chair Factory and Damiani Properties. The Village has owned these parcels for several years. This 9+ acre combined parcel sits on a peninsula at the foot of Main Street at the widest point of the Hudson River and features views of High Tor Mountain, Westchester, and Bowline Point Park.

The Village seeks RFEI responses that provide an anchor use connected to downtown Haverstraw, which among other attributes, attracts economic activity year-round, integrates with Village aesthetics and infrastructure and reflects post COVID-19 sensitivities and preferences. The Village had previously completed a non-binding concept focused on a mixed-use development featuring commercial, retail, entertainment, and residential elements.

Mayor Michael F. Kohut noted, “Haverstraw is in the midst of a revitalization. The Village looks forward to serving as a robust and committed partner for this important development. We are interested in developers of all sizes who want to be part of an innovative and unique project on the Hudson River. We welcome all developers with vision and integrity.”

Responses to the RFEI will be due on January 22, 2021. An optional information session will be held on December 10, 2020. The RFEI is available for download at

Village of Haverstraw Chair Factory Property

(or may be picked up in-person pick-up between 9:30am and 4:30pm, Monday through Friday, from the Village of Haverstraw, Office of the Village Clerk, Municipal Building, 40 New Main Street, Haverstraw, New York 10927).

About The Village of Haverstraw

