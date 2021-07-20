Village of Haverstraw Releases RFP to Develop Waterfront Parcels

The Village of Haverstraw is releasing a Request for Proposal (RFP) for development in Haverstraw, New York of two waterfront parcels currently known as the Chair Factory and Damiani Properties. The Village has owned these parcels for several years. This 9+ acre combined parcel sits on a peninsula at the foot of Main Street at the widest point of the Hudson River and features views of High Tor Mountain, Westchester, and Bowline Point Park.

The purpose of the RFP is to obtain proposals from a group of experienced developers and select one of the respondents, led by a lead development firm and supported by a project team of design and other professional consultants, as the preferred developer for the site. Although the RFP provides full details on the Village’s vision for the development of the Site, the Village is focused on: (i) providing an anchor use for the downtown that attracts economic activity year-round; (ii) connecting the site to and integrating with the Village downtown a mixed-use development that includes, residential, hotel, entertainment, and retail that complement the Village’s existing businesses and serve as a draw to the waterfront; and (iii) a development that mirrors the scale and pattern of the Village downtown.

Mayor Michael F. Kohut noted, “Haverstraw is in the midst of a revitalization and is very well positioned to benefit from post-COVID market dynamics. The Village looks forward to serving as a robust and committed partner for this important development. We are interested in qualified developers of all sizes who want to be part of an innovative and unique project on the Hudson River. We welcome all developers with vision and integrity.”

Responses to the RFP will be due on October 1, 2021. Written questions will be due on August 26, 2021. The RFP is available for download at https://voh-ny.com/rfp-chair-factory-development-site/ (or may be picked up in-person pick-up between 9:30am and 4:30pm, Monday through Friday, from the Village of Haverstraw, Office of the Village Clerk, Municipal Building, 40 New Main Street, Haverstraw, New York 10927).

About The Village of Haverstraw

Today, Haverstraw is experiencing a real Renaissance. People are seeing Haverstraw again for what it has always been -- a community of neighborhoods and neighbors. It is a place to raise a family in a vibrant walkable community. From the Harbors at Haverstraw townhome and condominium development to the new streetscape project beautifying our business district, our neighborhoods are seeing a remodeling boom. Come to Haverstraw and experience our genuine and warm small-town feel.

www.vohny.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210720006179/en/