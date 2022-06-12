Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Villagers left to put out fires as war threatens their crops

06/12/2022 | 03:36pm EDT
STORY: Constant shelling and exchange of fire leaves a trail of smoke and destruction in its wake, threatening people's livelihoods in the embattled east.

Lyuba, a local resident, watched as a fire blazed along the fields.

"Where can I go? Who is waiting for me there? I live in my house. What happens is God's will. Let others go, they are young. I'm old, I've lived for a long time," she said. "It's scary. But it is what it is."

Heavy fighting in the region continued on Sunday (June 12). The city of Sievierodonetsk has become the epicenter of the battle for control over Ukraine's eastern region of Donbas. Parts of the city have been pulverized in some of the bloodiest fighting since the Kremlin unleashed its invasion on Feb. 24.

Ukrainian and Russian forces were still fighting street-by-street there on Sunday, the governor of Luhansk province, Serhiy Gaidai, said.

Russian forces have taken most of the city but Ukrainian troops remain in control of an industrial area and chemical plant where hundreds of civilians are sheltering.


