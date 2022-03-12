Log in
Villeroy says energy mix to curb French economic hit from Ukraine

03/12/2022 | 06:52am EST
PARIS, March 12 (Reuters) - France should not feel the negative effects on economic growth and inflation of Russia's invasion of Ukraine as intensely as other euro zone countries because it is less reliant on gas, French central bank chief Francois Villeroy de Galhau said.

The European Central Bank on Thursday raised its inflation forecast for 2022 to 5.1%, more than twice its 2% objective, and cut its 2022 growth target to 3.7% from 4.2%.

It also gave scenarios of a bigger impact from the crisis, with a severe outlook projecting cumulative growth by 2024 would be about 2 percentage points less than its main forecast.

"For France, this would probably be a little less because our reliance on Russian gas is below the (euro zone) average and our reliance on fossil fuels thanks to nuclear power is also not so high," Villeroy said, referring to the ECB's severe scenario.

Speaking to France Inter radio, Villeroy declined to give a forecast of French growth in light of the Ukraine crisis ahead of updated Bank of France projections on Monday.

He said the French government's capping of energy bills had curbed overall inflation, which was running nearly 2 points below the euro zone level.

Villeroy, a member of the ECB's Governing Council, reiterated that the euro zone central bank's decision this week to accelerate its exit from bond buying did not automatically herald an interest rate rise. (Reporting by Gus Trompiz and Bertrand Boucey; Editing by Alexander Smith)


HOT NEWS