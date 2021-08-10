Vineti announces agreement with Imvax to utilize Vineti's PTM Essentials™ solution

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vineti, Inc., the leading enterprise software platform of record for personalized therapeutics, today announced an agreement with Imvax, Inc. to advance and scale Imvax’s innovative personalized immunotherapy pipeline.

Imvax is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing personalized, whole tumor-derived immunotherapies. Its lead program is IGV-001, a first-in-class personalized treatment for glioblastoma (GBM) that uses the patient’s own tumor cells, combined with an antisense molecule, to induce a potent immune response. The goal of the Vineti-Imvax partnership is to support the development and scale of Imvax’s lead program and other developing therapies in a safe and efficient manner, enabling Imvax to advance its clinical pipeline as quickly as possible.

Personalized immunotherapies, including those in clinical development, require a purpose-built software system to manage the complex chain of custody management requirements associated with patient-based therapies. Vineti’s PTM Essentials™ solution, a pre-configured, pre-validated, clinical-phase version of Vineti’s core PTM® platform, will provide critical digital infrastructure for Imvax, supporting treatment locations, logistics orchestration, manufacturing traceability, and overall visibility for each patient’s individual immunotherapy product.

“Imvax is driving towards a major leap forward in GBM with a pioneering approach designed to counter this very aggressive cancer and bring new hope to GBM patients,” said Anthony Zuccarello, CMC, Logistics and Planning Lead at Imvax. “Our clinical-phase pipeline will advance more quickly with the support of a leading software platform from Vineti that solves many of the operational and logistical challenges facing personalized immunotherapy clinical trials.”

Vineti’s PTM Essentials™ platform will support Imvax with a digital orchestration platform to track, trace, align, and simplify the complex clinical-phase journey that underlies each patient’s personalized immunotherapy. Vineti’s technology already supports patients and clinicians in hundreds of leading medical centers worldwide, on behalf of multiple biopharmaceutical partners developing a wide range of clinical and commercial advanced therapies.

“Vineti is deeply honored to support Imvax in its work to develop a new generation of personalized immunotherapies for patients with extreme unmet need,” said Vineti CEO and Co-founder Amy DuRoss. “Imvax has created a remarkable new approach for a truly devastating cancer. We are very excited to have PTM Essentials™ help Imvax scale its treatments and reach more patients who desperately need new options.”

PTM Essentials™ is based on Vineti’s industry-leading PTM® platform, a configurable, cloud-based, secure, and scalable solution that brings the best of enterprise software to advanced therapies. PTM® automates traceability and supply chain management for personalized therapies, enables sophisticated, efficient treatment scheduling and manufacturing, and helps ensure conformation with regulations and standards. The platform supports the full continuum of personalized therapies, including autologous and allogeneic treatments.

This news follows Vineti’s recent partnership agreements with PRA Health Sciences and Ori Biotech .

About Vineti, Inc.

Vineti offers the first commercial, configurable cloud-based platform to expand patient access to life-saving cell and gene therapies. Vineti was co-founded by GE and the Mayo Clinic to solve the key challenges that patients, medical providers, biopharmaceutical companies, and regulators face in the delivery and commercialization of individualized therapies. Now a fully independent company, Vineti offers a digital platform of record to integrate logistics, supply chain management, manufacturing, and clinical data for personalized therapies. The Vineti Personalized Therapy Management® (PTM) platform aligns and orchestrates the advanced therapy process and improves product performance overall, supporting the full continuum of patient-specific therapies, including personalized cancer vaccines and autologous and allogeneic cell and gene therapies. PTM Essentials™ is a version of the PTM® platform pre-configured and pre-validated specifically for clinical-phase autologous advanced therapies. For more information, please visit vineti.com .

