Vinh Phuc Flood Risk and Water Management Project - P152460

The development objective of the Vinh Phuc Flood Risk and Water Management Project for Vietnam is to strengthen flood risk management capacity and improve wastewater management in the central catchment of Vinh Phuc province. The project comprises of three components. The first component, flood risk management improves flood risk management through structural measures in basin B (including sub-basins B-1, B-2, and B-3) and basin C. The second component...

* The project abstract is drawn from the PAD, SAR or PGD and may not accurately reflect the project's current nature

Show More