Violent protests in Bolivia after governor's arrest

The protests are the latest face-off between Santa Cruz, led by Governor Luis Fernando Camacho, and leftist President Luis Arce's government.

Camacho was detained late last year on a charge of "terrorism" for his alleged involvement in 2019 political unrest that saw then-President Evo Morales flee the country.

He was sentenced to four months of pre-trial detention and was transferred to a maximum security prison.

Camacho has maintained his innocence and called his arrest and transport to La Paz, the country's capital, a kidnapping. Prosecutors denied the arrest was a kidnapping or politically motivated.