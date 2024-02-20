Feb 20 (Reuters) - Bain Capital-owned Virgin Australia on Tuesday said its chief executive officer, Jayne Hrdlicka, has decided to step down from her role following the carrier's return to profitability in fiscal 2023. (Reporting by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore plans to require all flights departing the country to use sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) starting in 2026, its transport minister said on Monday, as the city-state joins the global aviation industry's efforts to switch to greener fuel.
