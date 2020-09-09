Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Virgin Australia to cull a third of its Boeing 737 fleet under Bain ownership

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/09/2020 | 02:11am EDT
A Boeing 737-800 aircraft from Australia's second largest airline, Virgin Australia, is seen on the tarmac at the domestic terminal of Sydney Airport

Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd said on Wednesday it is returning a third of its fleet of Boeing Co 737 planes to lessors and financiers as part of a turnaround plan under new owner Bain Capital.

It has renegotiated financing terms for 56 of the 85 737s it held before it entered voluntary administration in April, a Virgin spokeswoman said, with the others to exit its fleet.

"Once demand returns, it remains our goal to grow our fleet to 75 Boeing 737 aircraft," the spokeswoman said.

Creditors last week voted in favour of the purchase by U.S. private equity group Bain, paving the way for a strategic overhaul of Australia's second-biggest airline.

Under Bain's business plan, Virgin plans to cut a third of its workforce and ditch its widebody planes to focus on being a domestic and short-haul international 737 operator competing against Qantas Airways Ltd.

Virgin Chief Executive Paul Scurrah said last week the airline expected to lose domestic share to Qantas as it exited unprofitable routes. It has also closed low-cost arm Tigerair Australia.

Qantas said last month it expected its domestic market share could rise to 70% from its pre-pandemic level of 60% as the market recovers because Virgin is reducing the size of its fleet.

Both airlines are operating skeleton domestic schedules at present due to Australian state border restrictions put in place to limit the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

(Reporting by Jamie Freed; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED 4.34% 4.09 End-of-day quote.-42.48%
VIRGIN AUSTRALIA HOLDINGS LIMITED 6.17% 0.086 End-of-day quote.-42.67%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
02:25aEXCLUSIVE : Baidu, investors in talks to raise $2 billion for biotech startup - source
RE
02:25aTINC COMM VA : publishes its annual report 2019 - 2020 - Resilient continues to grow its portfolio
PU
02:25aOTELLO : Notification of transaction pursuant to section 4-2 of the securities trading act
PU
02:25aINNOLUX : 3481 TT) announced unaudited consolidated revenue of NT$24.4 billion for August 2020
PU
02:25aPJSC RUSHYDRO : RusHydro has commissioned CHPP in Sovetskaya Gavan
EQ
02:22aDR REDDY LABORATORIES : announces the launch of Over-The-Counter Diclofenac Sodium Topical Gel 1%, the store brand version of Voltaren® Arthritis Pain in the U.S. Market
BU
02:22aUNILEVER : CEO expects shareholder support for UK HQ move
RE
02:20aTennis Champion Caroline Wozniacki and UCB Launch Advantage Hers Campaign for Women with Chronic Inflammatory Diseases
PR
02:20aBALTA : modulyss confirms its environmental commitment with 127 Cradle to Cradle Certified™ products and a 2nd Gold certificate 09/09/2020Balta Group
PU
02:20aBIFFA : Director Resignation
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : Tesla loses more than combined GM, Ford market value
2ASTRAZENECA PHARMA INDIA LIMITED : AstraZeneca suspends leading COVID-19 vaccine trials after a participant's ..
3LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC. : LULULEMON ATHLETICA : sees holiday-quarter profit plunging on higher marketing cost..
4APPLE INC. : U.S. options investors pull back on tech bets, but SoftBank's trade looms large
5KOSMOS ENERGY LTD. : KOSMOS ENERGY : Announces Farm Down of a Portfolio of Exploration Assets to Shell for up ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group