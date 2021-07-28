Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. Long-Term Investor Alert: Did You Acquire SPCE Before October 26, 2019? Should Management be Held Accountable for Investors Losses?

07/28/2021 | 01:45pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAN DIEGO, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. ("Virgin Galactic" or the "Company") (NYSE: SPCE) against certain of its current and former officers and directors. 

Recently a class action lawsuit was filed in federal court against the Company on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Virgin Galactic from October 26, 2019 and April 30, 2021 (the "Class Period").

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (1) for accounting purposes, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.'s ("SCH") warrants were required to be treated as liabilities rather than equities; (2) Virgin Galactic had deficient disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting; (3) as a result, Virgin Galactic improperly accounted for SCH warrants that were outstanding at the time of the business confirmation of SCH, a special purpose acquisition company ("SPAC"), and the Company's then-private predecessor; and (4) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you are a current, long-term shareholder of Virgin Galactic, continuously holding shares before October 26, 2019, you may have standing to hold Virgin Galactic harmless from the alleged harm caused by the officers and directors of the Company by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company's corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing. 

If you are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, if you are a current, long-term shareholder of Virgin Galactic continuously holding shares before October 26, 2019, you can [Click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
jimb@johnsonfistel.com

[Click here to join this action]



© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:11pIntrommune Therapeutics Appoints Sergi Trilla, MD, MBA to its Scientific and Business Advisory Boards
GL
02:09pAvera Health Announces Acquisition of Avera eCare by Aquiline Capital Partners
GL
02:07pALTITUDE INTERNATIONAL : Receives New Order to Provide US Military with Special Mobile Atmospheric Water Generating Units
PR
02:07pSUNCREST BANK ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Investigates Sale of SBKK and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
02:07pThe 2021 RISC-V Summit Will Demonstrate Adoptions and Technical Advances This December in San Francisco
BU
02:06pIDEX : DE/ Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:05pACURA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:04pFed says economy continues to 'strengthen,' cites progress on bond taper goals
RE
02:04pSILVER ONE RESOURCES : August 2021 Corporate Presentation
PU
02:04pAEROPORTS DE PARIS : 2021 Interim financial report
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : ANALYSIS-NO GAIN WITHOUT PAIN: Why China's reform push must hurt investors
2International investor concerns mount over China's tech rout
3Deutsche Bank optimistic on revenues after profit beat
4US stocks tread water, dollar steady as investors await Fed
5TODAY ON WALL STREET: Better-than-expected earnings ahead of the Fed

HOT NEWS