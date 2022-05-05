Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Virgin Galactic delays launch of commercial space flight service

05/05/2022 | 05:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Virgin Galactic (SPCE) logo is displayed on a screen on the floor of the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc will delay the launch of its commercial space flight service to the first quarter of 2023, the space tourism company said on Thursday, citing supply chain crisis and labor constraints.

Shares of the company fell nearly 2% in extended trading.

"We look forward to returning to space in the fourth quarter and launching commercial service in the first quarter of next year," Chief Executive Officer Michael Colglazier said.

The Richard Branson-founded company had earlier planned to launch the commercial space flight service in the fourth quarter of 2022.

A handful of companies including Elon Musk's SpaceX and Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin are striving to make space tourism a reality, and some have already launched civilian missions.

Virgin Galactic's net loss stood at $93.1 million during the first quarter ended March 31, compared to a loss of $129.7 million, a year ago.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:50pUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
05:44pCourt orders BitMEX co-founders to pay fine in connection with CFTC charges
RE
05:41pPeloton seeks buyers for minority stake - WSJ
RE
05:41pLIVESTOCK-CME lean hogs climb, demand uncertainty remains
RE
05:37pBritain to give new tech regulator statutory powers
RE
05:37pDollar Gains 0.83% to 130.16 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pSterling Lost 2.18% to $1.2359 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pEuro Lost 0.76% to $1.0542 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 1.13% to 95.88 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pBrazil's Bradesco posts Q1 profit in line with consensus, but sees higher provisions for the year
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: AMD, Airbnb, Lyft, Ocado, S&P Global...
2Berkshire buys more Occidental shares, boosts stake to 15.2%
3Wall Street closes with sharp gains after Fed's interest rate hike
4ArcelorMittal : 1Q'22 Earnings Release
5Wall Street tumbles as investors fret over bigger Fed rate hikes

HOT NEWS