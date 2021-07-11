Virgin Galactic's Branson ready for space launch aboard rocket plane

LAS CRUCES, N.M., July 11 (Reuters) - British billionaire
Richard Branson was due on Sunday to climb into his Virgin
Galactic passenger rocket plane and soar more than 50 miles
above the New Mexico desert in the vehicle's first fully crewed
test flight to the edge of space.
Branson, one of six Virgin Galactic Holding Inc
employees strapping in for the ride, has touted the flight as a
precursor to a new era of space tourism, with the company he
founded poised to begin commercial operations next year.
A discount travel service it is not. But demand is
apparently strong, with several hundred wealthy would-be citizen
astronauts already having booked reservations, priced at around
$250,000 per ticket.
The Swiss-based investment bank UBS has estimated the
potential value of the space tourism market reaching $3 billion
annually by 2030.
Proving rocket travel safe for the general public is key,
given the inherent dangers of spaceflight.
An earlier prototype of the Virgin Galactic rocket plane
crashed during a test flight over California's Mojave Desert in
2014, killing one pilot and seriously injuring another.
Branson's participation in Sunday's flight, announced just
over a week ago, is in keeping with his persona as the daredevil
executive whose Virgin brands - from airlines to music companies
- have long been associated with ocean-crossing exploits in
sailboats and hot-air balloons.
His ride-along also upstages rival astro-tourism venture
Blue Origin and its founder, Amazon mogul Jeff Bezos, in what
has been popularized as the "billionaire space race." Bezos has
been planning to fly aboard his own suborbital rocketship, the
New Shepard, later this month.
Branson, a week away from his 71st birthday, has insisted he
and Bezos are friendly rivals and not engaged in a personal
contest to beat one another into space.
A third player, fellow billionaire proprietor Elon Musk's
SpaceX, plans to send its first all-civilian crew (without Musk)
into orbit in September, after having already launched numerous
cargo payloads and astronauts to the International Space Station
for NASA.
The launch of Virgin Galactic's VSS Unity rocket plane on
Sunday will mark the company's 22nd test flight of its
SpaceShipTwo system, and its fourth crewed mission beyond
Earth's atmosphere. But it will be the first to carry a full
compliment of space travelers - two pilots and four "mission
specialists," Branson among them.
Weather permitting, the gleaming white spaceplane will take
off at around 0900 ET (1300 GMT) on Sunday attached to the
underside of the twin-fuselage carrier jet VMS Eve - named for
Branson's mother - from Spaceport America near the aptly named
New Mexico town of Truth or Consequences. Virgin Galactic
occupies a large section of that facility, about 75 miles (120
km) north of Las Cruces.
Separating from the carrier jet at an altitude of 50,000
feet, Unity's pilots will ignite its rocket engine to send the
spaceplane streaking in a near-vertical climb to the blackness
of space some 55 miles high, where the crew will experience
about 4 minutes of microgravity.
The vehicle's engine will then be shut down, and the craft
will be shifted into re-entry mode and make a gliding descent to
a runway at the spaceport. The entire flight, from takeoff to
landing, should take about 90 minutes.
Branson's official role is to "evaluate the private
astronaut experience," and his observations will be used to
"enhance the journey for all future astronaut customers,"
according to Virgin's press materials.
The spaceplane's two pilots, Dave Mackay and Michael
Masucci, will control the ignition and shutoff of the ship's
rocket engine, and activate the vehicle's "feathered" tail
maneuver for re-entry.
The three other mission specialists are Beth Moses, the
company's chief astronaut instructor; Virgin Galactic's lead
operations engineer Colin Bennett; and Sirisha Bandla, a
research operations and government affairs vice president.
Assuming the mission goes well, Virgin has plans for two
further test flights of the spaceplane before beginning
commercial service in 2022.
