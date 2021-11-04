Virgin Pulse Adds 7 Partners to Homebase for Health®, Expanding Global Options for Addressing Top Corporate Health and Wellbeing Concerns

Integrated Partner Ecosystem and Solutions Unlock Value of Health and Wellbeing Investments

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virgin Pulse , the leading global provider of tech-enabled solutions focused on improving the health and wellbeing of its members, today announced the addition of seven new partners, including six global partners, as part of the company’s Winter 2021 product launch. Virgin Pulse’s partner ecosystem streamlines access to more than 50 point solutions, making it easy for companies to connect members with a broad range of specialized health and wellbeing programs. Employers and health plans can also curate a suite of pre-vetted, pre-integrated partner solutions and launch within 30 days through the one-contract VP+ partner bundle.

Virgin Pulse’s seven new partners address the following key health and wellbeing areas:

Chronic condition management – DarioHealth

Fitness – Sworkit and Les Mills

and Mental health – Unmind

Musculoskeletal conditions – SWORD Health

Nutrition – Noom

Tobacco cessation – Pivot (U.S. Only)

“Buyers need digital health and wellbeing solutions that can effectively reach their full member populations, wherever they’re located, and easily integrate into existing wellness programs without burdening the benefits administration team,” said Ron Hildebrandt, Virgin Pulse’s Chief Product Officer. “Our global partner ecosystem eliminates the complexity and friction of launching standalone solutions. Through our industry-leading engagement platform, we guide members to programs that match their unique interests and risk factors so they can reach their optimal health and productivity levels.”

Today, human resources and benefits leaders have more options than ever for managing population health conditions virtually and improving overall employee wellbeing. With more than 350,000 health-related apps now available via app stores, nearly 25% of which were added in 2020 alone,1 careful vetting is necessary to determine which digital products are most effective, engaging and secure. Virgin Pulse’s comprehensive review process ensures each partner within its ecosystem maintains the highest privacy and security standards, drives member engagement and is focused on delivering health and cost-savings outcomes.

Virgin Pulse eliminates administrative burdens by completing comprehensive privacy, security and business operations reviews of all new partners along with handling vendor contracting, procurement, and billing for certain certified partners, including the seven new additions. To address the market’s need for condition management tools, Virgin Pulse is expanding its digital formulary of mental health, diabetes, heart disease and other clinical condition point solutions.

Diverse and Customizable Partner Ecosystem

Virgin Pulse’s partner ecosystem helps companies close gaps in care across more than 20 health and wellbeing categories while addressing the most common and costly health concerns. To optimize program utilization and user experience, all partner solutions are seamlessly integrated and accessible through Virgin Pulse’s Homebase for Health® experience.

Homebase for Health provides a single-entry point to comprehensive digital capabilities, live services and an expansive partner ecosystem. Combined with personalized recommendations and incentives, the platform guides members to make the best possible decisions at every stage of their health and wellbeing journey. Clients and partners report higher engagement and utilization of third-party benefits and programs when delivered and accessed through the Virgin Pulse platform, versus standalone.

About Virgin Pulse

Virgin Pulse is a global leader and premier provider of tech-enabled health and wellbeing solutions focused on driving health outcomes and reducing healthcare costs for its clients and members through its Homebase for Health® strategy. Homebase for Health is a personalized ecosystem where Virgin Pulse clients and members can access, navigate and interact with their health, wellbeing and benefits – all in one trusted and familiar place. Fusing high-tech, high-touch, predictive analytics, AI and data, Homebase for Health aims to simplify and unify health and wellbeing for clients, consumers, patients and members across the entire care continuum —from prevention and wellbeing to pre-chronic and chronic disease management to episodic and acute care. Today, more than 14 million users in more than 190 countries rely on Virgin Pulse’s digital and live solutions to change their lives—and businesses—for good. For more tips and insights, connect with us on Twitter or LinkedIn .

More information about Virgin Pulse’s new partners:

Chronic Conditions Management:

DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO) is a leading global digital therapeutics company revolutionizing how people with chronic conditions manage their health. A comprehensive, integrated digital therapeutics solution, DarioHealth covers multiple chronic conditions including diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal and behavioral health. Dario's next-generation, AI-powered, digital therapeutic platform supports more than just an individual's disease. Dario provides adaptive, personalized experiences that drive behavior change through evidence-based interventions, intuitive, clinically proven digital tools, high-quality software, and coaching to help individuals improve health and sustain meaningful outcomes.

Fitness:

Sworkit’s digital fitness platform provides at-home and on-the-go workouts and personalized fitness plans to consumers, employers, health plans, and schools in over 120 countries. With a custom combination of 1,000+ strength, cardio, yoga, stretching, and customizable workouts in 13 languages, Sworkit helps members work out on their own time and at their own pace. Sworkit is ranked as a leader in the app stores and was ranked #1 by the University of Florida in a study of fitness apps using the American College of Sports Medicine standards.

A global leader in group fitness programming, Les Mills has been providing people with innovative ways to exercise for over 50 years. Les Mills is the creator of 20 science-backed group fitness programs, including BODYPUMP® (weights), BODYFLOW™ (yoga with elements of Tai Chi and Pilates), BODYCOMBAT® (martial arts), RPM® (indoor cycling), LES MILLS GRIT® (30-minute high intensity interval training), and the revolutionary immersive cycle experience THE TRIP™. LES MILLS workouts are delivered by 140,000 certified instructors in 21,000 clubs across 110 countries. Over 1,000 fitness classes are available for at-home exercisers via the Les Mills+ streaming platform. Every week, millions of people get fit with Les Mills.

Mental Health:

Founded in 2016, Unmind is a leading workplace mental health platform, empowering more than 2 million employees around the world to live more fulfilling and balanced lives. Underpinned by clinical psychology and powered by technology, the platform helps employees proactively measure, understand, and nurture their own mental health across seven core areas of wellbeing — fulfillment, coping, calmness, happiness, connection, health, and sleep. With Unmind, leaders are empowered to drive positive cultural change across their organization by accessing aggregated and anonymized insights into the wellbeing of their people. Uber, Virgin Media, The John Lewis Partnership, Gymshark, and Standard Chartered are some of the many organizations that have partnered with Unmind to create a world where mental health is universally understood, nurtured, and celebrated.

Musculoskeletal Conditions:

SWORD Health is on a mission to free two billion people from chronic and post-surgical pain. It is the first virtual solution to pair its members with a licensed physical therapist and the SWORD Health Digital Therapist, an FDA-listed device with a tablet and motion sensors, to deliver a clinically proven, personalized treatment plan that can be more effective, easier and less expensive than the traditional gold standard of care. SWORD Health believes in the power of people to recover at home, without resorting to imaging, surgeries or opioids. Since launching in 2015, SWORD Health has worked with insurers, health systems and employers in the U.S., Europe and Australia to make high quality musculoskeletal care accessible to everyone.

Nutrition:

Noom is a psychology-based digital health platform powered by data, technology, and human coaches that helps millions of people meet their personal health and wellness goals from weight management to diabetes prevention to stress reduction. The company has been awarded multiple grants from the National Institutes of Health and was the first mobile application to be recognized by the Centers for Disease Control as a certified diabetes prevention program. Headquartered in New York City, Noom has been named one of Inc’s Best Places to Work and Fortune’s Best Workplaces in Technology.

Tobacco Cessation:

Carrot Inc. is a digital health company that delivers clinically proven, behavioral science-based solutions that empower people to take control of their health. Carrot was named one of the “Most Innovative Companies” in 2020 by Fast Company. Its first product is Pivot , a program that is transforming how people quit tobacco.



