Virginia Business Magazine Names Ryan One of the Best Places to Work in Virginia for the Fifth Consecutive Year

02/01/2022 | 10:38am EST
Ryan, a leading global tax services and software provider, has recently been named as one of the 2022 Best Places to Work in Virginia for the fifth consecutive year, ranking first in the Large Employers category on this year’s list. The annual list of the Best Places to Work in Virginia was created by Virginia Business Magazine and Best Companies Group.

“Being recognized by our team members as one of the best places to work in Virginia for five consecutive years is a tremendous honor and a testament to the positive workplace culture we have created at Ryan,” said Ginny B. Kissling, Ryan Global President and Chief Operating Officer. “We appreciate and celebrate the commitment of our Arlington, Virginia team to deliver world-class client service and results.”

This statewide survey and awards program is designed to identify, recognize, and honor the best places of employment in Virginia, benefiting the state’s economy, workforce, and businesses. The 2022 Best Places to Work in Virginia list is made up of 100 companies.

To be considered for participation, companies had to fulfill the following eligibility requirements:

  • Be a for-profit, not-for-profit business or government entity
  • Be a publicly or privately held business
  • Have a facility in the state of Virginia
  • Have at least 15 employees working in the state of Virginia
  • Be in business a minimum of one year

Companies from across the state entered the two-part survey process to determine the Best Places to Work in Virginia. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company’s workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems, and demographics. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. Combined scores determined the top companies and the final ranking.

The final rankings were announced via an in-person event on January 27, 2022.

For more information on the Best Places to Work in Virginia program, visit here.

About Ryan

Ryan, an award-winning global tax services and software provider, is the largest Firm in the world dedicated exclusively to business taxes. With global headquarters in Dallas, Texas, the Firm provides an integrated suite of federal, state, local, and international tax services on a multijurisdictional basis, including tax recovery, consulting, advocacy, compliance, and technology services. Ryan is a nine-time recipient of the International Service Excellence Award from the Customer Service Institute of America (CSIA) for its commitment to world-class client service. Empowered by the dynamic myRyan work environment, which is widely recognized as the most innovative in the tax services industry, Ryan’s multidisciplinary team of more than 3,100 professionals and associates serves over 18,000 clients in more than 60 countries, including many of the world’s most prominent Global 5000 companies. More information about Ryan can be found at ryan.com. “Ryan” and “Firm” refer to the global organizational network and may refer to one or more of the member firms of Ryan International, each of which is a separate legal entity.


© Business Wire 2022
