Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Virginia expected to elect its first Black congresswoman in special U.S. House election

02/21/2023 | 06:15am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) - Voters in Virginia's fourth U.S. House of Representatives district go to the polls on Tuesday for a special election in which Democratic state Senator Jennifer McClellan is favored to win, a victory that would make her the first Black congresswoman from the state.

"It blows my mind that we're still having firsts in 2023, but I'm very honored," she told ABC News last week.

The special election is to fill a vacancy created by the November death of Representative Don McEachin, a Democrat who won re-election to what would have been a fourth term by a 65%-35% margin over Republican challenger Leon Benjamin.

McClellan is a former corporate lawyer for whom McEachin was a mentor. A victory for his seat by the Democrat would restore the narrow margin Republicans had claimed after the November midterms.

Her main issues in Congress would be cost of living, affordable healthcare and voting rights, she said.

Benjamin, a supporter of former President Donald Trump, is running against her. The race is Benjamin's third attempt to capture the district, after refusing to concede in 2020 and 2022.

"Not to be cliche, but third time's the charm," he told news outlet Axios last week.

The district stretches from the capital of Richmond to the state's southern border, and is considered safely Democratic by analysts.

A McClellan win would leave Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy with a nine-seat majority, 222-213.

Polls close at 7 p.m. EST (2400 GMT) on Tuesday.

McEachin died after battling cancer on Nov. 28, less than three weeks after the Nov. 8 elections, before the new Congress was sworn in on Jan. 3.

(Reporting by Moira Warburton; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

By Moira Warburton


© Reuters 2023
Latest news "Economy"
06:28aEgypt unveils renovations of venerable Tahrir Square Museum
RE
06:26aNorth American Morning Briefing: Sentiment Hit by -3-
DJ
06:26aNorth American Morning Briefing: Sentiment Hit by -2-
DJ
06:26aNorth American Morning Briefing: Sentiment Hit by Geopolitical Tensions, Rate Hike Fears
DJ
06:26aWeakest January for UK house sales recorded since 2015
AN
06:24aExclusive-Japan Post considers nearly $9 billion sale of stake in banking business -sources
RE
06:22aFactbox-What is the New START nuclear arms treaty?
RE
06:21aU.N. says recorded civilian toll of 8,000 in Ukraine is 'tip of the iceberg'
RE
06:19aTeck Resources to spin off steelmaking coal unit
RE
06:19aS.Africa's Sibanye expects sharp profit drop after strike, floods
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1HSBC Q4 profit soars 92% as rising interest rates boost revenue
2China's Nio to build factory for budget EVs - sources
3Japan's Nikkei slips as factory activity shrinks
4Microsoft's president to push Activision deal at EU hearing; Google, Nv..
5Nokia and Bosch set a new bar for 5G positioning and look ahead to 6G #..

HOT NEWS