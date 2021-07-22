Log in
Virologists at Microbac Laboratories Now Testing COVID-19 Delta Variant Against Household Disinfectants

07/22/2021 | 09:03am EDT
Efficacy testing a key strategy in protecting consumers from future outbreaks

As the world braces for another battle against COVID-19, Microbac Laboratories has received live strains of the Delta variant (B.1.617.2) to test the efficacy of household disinfectants and cleaning products against the virus. Microbac’s efficacy testing provides vital third-party validation for manufacturers, consumers, and healthcare workers as the threat of another surge grows.

Microbac’s virology lab in Sterling, Virginia was one of the first laboratories certified by the CDC to work with live strains of SARS-CoV-2, including the Alpha, Beta and Gamma variants. With the Delta strain now safely inside Microbac’s BSL-3 level, high-security lab, Microbac virologists can for the first time test it against surface disinfectants, hand sanitizers, disinfecting wipes, soaps, and other household cleaners as well as surface and air disinfecting devices. The test provides evidence of each product’s ability to kill harmful pathogens and viruses, like the one causing COVID-19 -- a vital step in assuring consumer confidence and understanding new public health threats.

The announcement comes as the highly contagious Delta variant has been detected in 111 countries worldwide, and global vaccination rates linger at just 13.1%. In the U.S., the variant accounts for 83% of new COVID-19 cases, amplifying the demand for products verified to kill the virus.

“Given the potential routes of transmission of the virus, cleaning and disinfecting products remain a critical component in slowing the spread of COVID-19,” said Dr. Steve Zhou, director of virology for Microbac. “With so many people around the world still heavily reliant on disinfectants to keep them safe, it’s imperative for manufacturers and consumers to understand and have confidence in the efficacy of their products against new viral threats.”

In addition to efficacy testing, Microbac also provides environmental surface testing of SARS-CoV-2 and its variants to detect the presence (or absence) of the virus on environmental surfaces, like door handles, PIN pads, and other high-touch areas. This testing can validate an organization’s cleaning and disinfectant strategies and provide peace of mind, particularly as businesses bring employees back into the physical workplace.

Microbac has more than 25 years of experience in virucidal efficacy testing. In addition to SARS-CoV-2, the lab tests against other human coronaviruses, including SARS, MERS, and strain 229E.

About Microbac Laboratories, Inc.
Microbac Laboratories, Inc. operates the largest network of privately held testing facilities in the United States, providing broad analytical offerings and testing insights across the environmental, food, and life science markets. A family-run company with more than 50 years of experience honing its craft, Microbac is on a mission to improve the world around us, one test at a time. www.microbac.com

Press Resources
Microbac Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/microbaclabs/
Microbac Twitter: https://twitter.com/Microbaclabs
Microbac LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/microbac-laboratories-inc-
Microbac YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMInOIXNBurSGPEg2OMq-pw


© Business Wire 2021
