Virtual Benefits Administrator : Partners With SAVVI Financial to Bring Financial Wellness Into the Benefits Picture

09/09/2020 | 09:46am EDT

Virtual Benefits Administrator (VBA), a pro-active, leading edge healthcare software company, and SAVVI Financial LLC (SAVVI), a data science driven technology-enabled financial wellness provider, announced today their partnership to provide access to affordable and effective financial advice for VBAGateway members.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200909005697/en/

Through this partnership, participating VBAGateway users can access SAVVI’s financial wellness platform to easily plan, manage and track their full financial picture in minutes. Once set up, SAVVI provides users with actionable steps to achieve their financial goals and keeps them updated as their situation changes.

“Combined with our robust employee benefit portal, SAVVI now adds a new dimension for employers looking to offer a holistic financial wellness solution for their employees helping them make not only sound benefit election decisions in the workplace but also at home,” said Michael Clayton, Chief Executive Officer of VBA. “With 46% of employees saying finances are their greatest cause of stress, we are proud to offer a tool that can help ease that burden and promote financial health.”

SAVVI uses employee demographics and benefit offerings data pulled from VBA’s database to construct a complete financial picture for VBAGateway users. Integration with VBAGateway provides a single point solution that encompasses physical, mental, and financial wellness.

“By working with VBA, we’re addressing one of the core challenges to employee financial wellness: ease of addressing benefit decisions alongside long-term financial plans,” said Gina Mourtzinou, Chief Executive Officer of SAVVI. “Historically, employees have had to figure out the financial impact of their healthcare decisions on their own. Our partnership with VBA allows us to address this oversight and promote comprehensive wellness.”

If you want to learn more about VBAGateway, our cloud-based service platform that connects members, providers, employers and brokers, or SAVVI’s leading technology-enabled financial wellness solution, contact us today at vbasales@vbasoftware.com.

About Virtual Benefits Administrator (VBA)

Virtual Benefits Administrator (VBA) is a proactive, leading-edge software design company providing comprehensive solutions to the insurance industry for nearly 20 years. Uniquely delivered on a secure, cloud-based platform, VBA provides one common architecture for all Benefit Administration. Our software development process focuses on continuous improvement to address the requirements of the ever-changing healthcare industry. This empowers our clients to focus on business strategy and growth while streamlining their operations. Learn more about VBA at www.vbasoftware.com.

About SAVVI Financial

Started by a team of MIT PhDs with 20+ years’ experience in finance, analytics and robust optimization with a core mission to democratize financial planning and advice. SAVVI Financial LLC is an SEC-registered investment advisor that delivers tax-smart financial guidelines using deep quantitative analysis to help customers achieve their financial objectives. Learn more at www.SAVVIfi.com.


© Business Wire 2020
