Virtual Benefits Administrator : and Reclaim Health Team up to Revolutionize Health Benefits Enrollment

11/05/2020 | 03:38pm EST

Virtual Benefits Administrator (VBA), a proactive, leading edge healthcare software company, has teamed up with Reclaim Health, a healthcare financial wellness company, to optimize the member experience in health benefits enrollment through the use of data and analytics.

Through an integration of VBA’s member portal and mobile app VBA delivers a personalized user experience for each member’s benefit election process. Members are provided with recommendations tailored to their health benefits based on claim utilization, current benefits offering, demographics and other key factors, allowing them to better optimize their coverage and manage their healthcare spend.

“Open enrollment season is here and groups are looking for ways to improve their member experience,” said Michael Clayton, Chief Executive Officer of VBA. “Reclaim Health’s decision support solution helps members manage their healthcare journey from day one. We’re proud to offer Reclaim’s best in class solution to our VBAGateway clients.”

In addition to selecting the best plan options for their needs, members are also provided a look at the financial impact of their selections. The app will make suggestions based on the member’s claims history alongside similar healthcare journeys in the database to provide instant analytics and produce more informed decisions by members.

“Data and analytics have revolutionized the way we make decisions in other industries and our goal was to do the same for benefits enrollment,” said Nataly Youssef, Chief Executive Officer of Reclaim Health. “VBA was the natural choice for us as a partner. The configurable portal technology and intuitive mobile app design in VBAGateway works very well with our app and makes it easy for members to make informed, confident decisions about their healthcare.”

About Virtual Benefits Administrator

Virtual Benefits Administrator (VBA) is a proactive, leading edge software design company providing a comprehensive suite of solutions to the insurance industry. VBA provides a secure, cloud-based common architecture for all lines of Benefit Administration. Our software development process focuses on continuously delivering solutions that address the requirements of the ever-changing healthcare industry, so our clients can confidently support their evolving business strategies and growth. Learn more about VBA at www.vbasoftware.com.

About Reclaim Health

Reclaim Health is a healthcare financial wellness company located in Boston, MA, and focused on helping members manage the financial aspects of the full cycle of their healthcare—from plan selection to ongoing claims management and care planning.

© Business Wire 2020

