Virtual Dental Care Provides Teledentix Teledentistry Solutions to Cigna In-Network Dentists and Customers in South Florida and Southern California

Virtual Dental Care (VDC), the makers of Teledentix, and Cigna, a global health service company, recently teamed up to increase access to dental care through virtual appointments as well as text, chat, and email communications. When launched, this program will be made available to Cigna customers in South Florida and Southern California.

Teledentix teledentistry tools provide participating dentists in Cigna’s network with virtual appointment options for new and existing Cigna customers and also allows customers and providers to communicate via secure text, chat, and email. Cigna in-network providers will also have the ability to streamline virtual and in-person appointments by offering digital forms, virtual waiting rooms, patient portal access, payment processing, and real-time eligibility checks.

Through the collaboration, Cigna customers can easily access a directory of providers offering virtual appointment options and schedule a visit directly from the MyCigna member portal.

Digital referral tools will also allow Cigna in-network providers to easily find other Cigna-credentialed providers through the Teledentix Collaboration Community and increase overall continuity of care.

“We’re glad to bring our market leading teledentistry features to Cigna customers so they can access dental care when and how it’s convenient for them,” noted Richard Lee, Virtual Dental Care Co-Founder and CEO. “For example, with our patent-pending Video Creator, dentists and office staff can record short videos at their own convenience and securely share them to the patient portal, where they can be accessed at the patient’s convenience.”

“Our collaboration with Virtual Dental Care will not only give our participating providers more ways to connect with patients while delivering the highest-quality dental care, but it will also give our customers more options and control over their dental health,” added Ronald Bolden, vice president of dental market insights, Cigna.

About Virtual Dental Care, Inc. and Teledentix

Teledentix is an extensive telehealth communication solution utilized in various ways by different industry players. At its core, Teledentix incorporates telecommunication tools (live video, recorded video, chat, text, email, image and document uploads, etc.) into a secure environment (HIPAA-complaint, HITRUST, SOC2, penetration tested). Its integrated modular design allows for multiple use-case options. Modules include consultation network management, patient engagement tools, peer-to-peer record collaboration, and much more. For more information about Teledentix, visit get.teledentix.com.

