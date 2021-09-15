Virtual Properties Realty Welcomes 4,000th Agent, Solidifies No. 1 Market Share Position in Georgia and Statewide Service Footprint

ATLANTA, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Properties Realty (VPR), a United® Real Estate company, announced it has eclipsed the 4,000-agent mark and holds the No. 1 market share position in Georgia by completing more real estate transactions than any other privately owned residential brokerage over the past 12 months. The company also celebrated record-breaking, single-month sales of $356 million in July. More buyers and sellers choose VPR agents to handle their transactions than any other privately owned brokerage in the state.



What began as a small, family-run business almost two decades ago, VPR has become the largest real estate brokerage in Greater Atlanta and the state of Georgia. Now with 14 offices, VPR assists buyers and sellers with residential, commercial, waterfront, land and many other property types from the Georgia Coast to Greater Atlanta and into North Georgia and the Smokies –virtually anywhere their clients want to be.

Co-Founders, Steve Wagner and Karen Burks celebrated these milestone achievements at their “Road to 4,000” affiliate and client appreciation event held at their home office in Atlanta.

“We are so thankful for the expertise of our brokers, agents and staff who have propelled our success since the very beginning. Although we are celebrating our collective, hard-won achievements, it is our honesty and integrity that matter most,” stated Co-Founder Steve Wagner. “Virtual Properties Realty will always seek to be a leader in the implementation of technology and a champion of training and education for the best possible outcomes for our clients. Since our merger with United Real Estate, we have been rolling out proprietary, cloud-based technologies to our agents with more planned for the months ahead.”

When VPR was founded in 1999, virtual tour photography for real estate listings was largely unavailable to agents. The company made a significant investment in providing virtual tours at no cost to their agents and was one of the early pioneers of the technology in the state. VPR continues to be widely recognized for its forward-thinking approach to technology and innovation in the real estate vertical. To further its mission of creating a tech-enabled agent base with the best brokerage support, VPR merged with United Real Estate in 2020.

“VPR Co-Founders, Steve Wagner, Karen Burks and their staff have done an amazing job cultivating a thriving brokerage that now ranks as the top market share holder in Atlanta and the state of Georgia. VPR has created a culture of success by adapting quickly to the changing real estate landscape. From humble beginnings, these trailblazers built a wildly successful brokerage through a deep commitment to agent training and offering 100% agent commission – almost unheard of in Atlanta at the time,” says Richard Haase, President of United Real Estate. “The firm’s talented team of agents, employees and brokers should be extremely proud of their remarkable accomplishment. We are thrilled to call VPR a member of our United family.”

To learn more about Virtual Properties Realty, visit VirtualPropertiesRealty.com. Agents interested in career opportunities with VPR can visit VPRSuccess.com or call 888-373-3187.

To learn about United Real Estate, brokerage succession planning, brokerage valuation and sale or franchising opportunities, visit GrowWithUnited.com or call 888-960-0606. Agents interested in learning about career opportunities with United Real Estate can visit JoinUnitedRealEstate.com or call 888-960-0606.

About VPR



Virtual Properties Realty (VPR) was founded in 1999 with a mission of providing excellence in agent education, technology innovation, and growth. VPR has its own Real Estate school (Georgia Realty School) to advance their mission. The Atlanta Journal Constitution and Atlanta Business Chronicle have ranked VPR as the No. 1 real estate career destination for real estate professionals. Through the leadership of Co-Founders, Steve Wagner and Karen Burks, VPR has grown to become the largest, privately held brokerage in Greater Atlanta and the state of Georgia with 4,000 agents and office locations in Atlanta, Duluth, Grayson, Norcross, Buford, Gainesville, Demorest, Cumming, Peachtree City, Woodstock, Smyrna, Alpharetta, Watkinsville and Winder. VPR now operates as three unique companies Virtual Properties Realty.com, Virtual Properties Realty.net, Virtual Properties Realty.biz.

About United Real Estate

United Real Estate (United) – a division of United Real Estate Group – was founded with the purpose of offering solutions to real estate brokers and agents in the rapidly changing real estate brokerage industry. United provides the latest training, marketing and technology tools to agents and brokers under a flat-fee, transaction-based agent commission model. By leveraging the company’s proprietary cloud-based Bullseye™ Agent & Broker Productivity Platform, United delivers a more profitable outcome for agents and brokers. United Real Estate operates in 27 states with 100 offices and over 11,500 agents.

About United Real Estate Group

United Real Estate Group (UREG) operates United Real Estate and United Country Real Estate, addressing the unique market needs of suburban, major metropolitan urban and rural markets. Utilizing the cloud-based Bullseye™ Agent & Broker Productivity Platform, UREG offers the latest training, marketing and technology tools producing a significant competitive advantage. The platform realizes a decade-long investment in virtual agent and brokerage technology services and is powered by a 1.8+ million listings data warehouse generating over 3 million monthly visitors and 30,000 leads per year. Together, the United Real Estate Group supports more than 600 offices and 15,000 real estate and auction professionals across four continents. Through its in-house advertising agency, UREG offers differentiating marketing support and collateral for specialized lifestyle property websites as well as access to a 650,000+ opt-in buyer database. For more information about United Real Estate or United Country Real Estate, please visit UnitedRealEstate.com or UnitedCountry.com.

