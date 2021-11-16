Virtual Restaurant Leader Nextbite Expands Executive Team With Addition of Paul Pucino as CFO

Corporate Growth and Expansion Expert Joins Nextbite to Help Lead Fast-Growing Business into Next Phase

LOS ANGELES and DENVER, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Expanding its leadership team, Nextbite , a leader in virtual restaurants and the pioneer in online order management, today announced that Paul Pucino has joined as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Pucino, a 20-year financial veteran of both public and private technology companies, will help Nextbite continue its aggressive hyper-growth strategy, bringing a broad range of experience managing financial operations, strategic planning, business development, and investor relations.



As a seasoned and operationally-oriented financial executive across multiple business models, he will manage all aspects of Nextbite's financial strategy to support the company's short and long-term goals including financial planning, cash management, allocation of capital resources, and assessment of operational effectiveness.

Prior to Nextbite, Pucino was CFO of Evite, the world’s leading digital social-planning platform for creating, sending and managing online invitations. In addition to leading the company's financial operations, he also played a pivotal role in driving the company's strategic planning initiatives which broadened its customer base and expanded its revenue channels. Pucino also acted as a liaison to the company's external constituents including the board of directors, investors, financial institutions, business partners, and clients.

“Paul is joining the Nextbite executive team at a critical time as we take the reins to drive a new era in the restaurant industry and continue to rapidly grow and expand,” said Alex Canter, CEO and co-founder of Nextbite. “His background in technology and emphasis on unique and thoughtful business model execution brings added depth to our leadership team. We know that his expertise and interest in the restaurant industry, including being a foodie and a certified sommelier, will complement and boost our team and business success.”

“I have a passion for working with companies that smartly utilize technology to make everyday life easier from both a B2B and B2C standpoint—and Nextbite does exactly that,” said Pucino. “It’s an exciting time to join this team and become a part of this restaurant revolution where growth and success is centered around technology.”

As an experienced CFO, he has also held that role in several leading technology companies including: an interactive software and video game publisher, a social network service provider, as well as SaaS providers of internet banking and predictive analytic services.

Pucino holds an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and previously served on its CFO Advisory Board. He has also served on the Board of Directors for Meals on Wheels Los Angeles and currently serves on the Board of Directors for Arizona Autism Charter Schools.

Pucino joins Nextbite’s expanding team of executives and advisors from industry-leading companies such as Adobe, Autodesk, Chipotle, Focus Brands, Intel, Microsoft, Motorola, Nokia, Red Robin, Rock Bottom Restaurants, and dozens of tech startups.

About Nextbite

Nextbite is helping drive and shape the new digital era for the restaurant industry. A leader in virtual restaurants and the pioneer in online order management, the company is focused on helping restaurant partners successfully enter the virtual restaurant space with new delivery-only menus , using underutilized labor and kitchen capacity, to increase margins and revenue. Originally founded as Ordermark in 2017, Nextbite is the only all-in-one virtual restaurant solution for existing restaurants and kitchens that pairs the proven Ordermark online ordering/delivery management system with a selection of highly visible, on-trend, delivery brands. Headquartered in Denver and Los Angeles, Nextbite has more than $150M in funding, with its most recent round led by SoftBank. Learn more at nextbite.io , and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn and Twitter .

