Virtual Summit between India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen

1. ​A Virtual Bilateral Summit is being held between PM and Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on 28 September 2020, hosted by India.

2. ​India- Denmark bilateral relations are marked by regular high level exchanges and are based on historical links, common democratic traditions and shared desire for regional, as well as international peace and stability.

3. ​Bilateral trade in goods and services between India and Denmark has grown by 30.49%, from US$ 2.82 billion in 2016 to US$ 3.68 billion in 2019. Around 200 Danish companies have invested in India in sectors such as shipping, renewable energy, environment, agriculture, food processing, smart urban development Several major Danish companies have built new manufacturing factories under the 'Make in India' scheme. Around 25 Indian companies are present in Denmark in IT, renewable energy and engineering.

4. ​An MOU in the field of intellectual property cooperation between India and Denmark is being signed on the occasion. Another major outcome will be the joining of International Solar Alliance (ISA) by Denmark.

5. ​The Virtual Bilateral Summit will give an opportunity to the two leaders to comprehensively review the broad framework of the bilateral relationship in the context of the time-tested friendly ties between the two countries and give broad political direction for a strengthened and deepened collaborative partnership on key issues of mutual interest.

New Delhi

September 27, 2020