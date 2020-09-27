Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Virtual Summit between India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/27/2020 | 03:35am EDT

1. ​A Virtual Bilateral Summit is being held between PM and Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on 28 September 2020, hosted by India.

2. ​India- Denmark bilateral relations are marked by regular high level exchanges and are based on historical links, common democratic traditions and shared desire for regional, as well as international peace and stability.

3. ​Bilateral trade in goods and services between India and Denmark has grown by 30.49%, from US$ 2.82 billion in 2016 to US$ 3.68 billion in 2019. Around 200 Danish companies have invested in India in sectors such as shipping, renewable energy, environment, agriculture, food processing, smart urban development Several major Danish companies have built new manufacturing factories under the 'Make in India' scheme. Around 25 Indian companies are present in Denmark in IT, renewable energy and engineering.

4. ​An MOU in the field of intellectual property cooperation between India and Denmark is being signed on the occasion. Another major outcome will be the joining of International Solar Alliance (ISA) by Denmark.

5. ​The Virtual Bilateral Summit will give an opportunity to the two leaders to comprehensively review the broad framework of the bilateral relationship in the context of the time-tested friendly ties between the two countries and give broad political direction for a strengthened and deepened collaborative partnership on key issues of mutual interest.

New Delhi
September 27, 2020

Disclaimer

Ministry of External Affairs of the Republic of India published this content on 27 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2020 07:34:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:05aSouth African Airways' unit suspends services to parent over non-payment
RE
03:37aIvory Coast president says new West African currency launch may take five years
RE
03:35aVirtual Summit between India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen
PU
03:35aRESERVE BANK OF ZIMBABWE : Money Update as at 18 September 2020
PU
01:24aJapan's chipmaker Kioxia to scrap IPO plan as Sino-U.S. tensions rise - Nikkei Business
RE
12:47aJapan's chipmaker Kioxia to scrap IPO plan as Sino-U.S. tensions rise - Nikkei Business
RE
12:47aJapan's chipmaker kioxia to scrap ipo plan - nikkei business
RE
12:16aEAA ECOTOURISM ASSOCIATION OF AUSTRALIA : Welcome e-risk360 to the ea business community
PU
09/26CENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China's industrial profits up 19.1% in August
PU
09/26China's industrial profits grow for fourth straight month
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNAT : U.S. tightens exports to China's chipmaker SMIC, citing risk of milita..
2Commerzbank poaches Deutsche Bank's Knof as new CEO
3APPLE INC. : Judge rejects bid to delay TikTok U.S. app store ban set for Sunday
4Insights on the Global Smart Robots Market 2020-2024 | COVID-19 Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunitie..
5OCEANWIDE HOLDINGS CO., LTD. : OCEANWIDE : CMEE 2020 Promotes Development and Cooperation in Marine Economy

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group