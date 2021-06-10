Log in
Virtual Wins Platinum and Gold Hermes Creative Awards for Online Event and Marketing Excellence

06/10/2021 | 09:03am EDT
Creative Achievements Recognized in Video, Podcasting, and Event Marketing Categories by an International Panel of Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP)

Virtual, Inc. today announced that it has won Platinum and Gold at the Hermes Creative Awards for its marketing communications and event campaigns. Virtual’s creative and marketing work was selected from thousands of global entries from across the United States, Canada, and other countries. Virtual is a leading provider of professional services to associations, standards organizations, consortia, advocacy groups, and professional societies.

“At Virtual, our goal is always to deliver value for our clients by helping them tell their story and make their mark on the world,” said Andy Freed, CEO, Virtual, Inc. “In today’s landscape, visual and audio content, as well as strategic virtual events are some of the most effective mediums for getting those important messages across in an impactful way. These awards are testament to our work in these areas, and we are thrilled to be recognized across multiple categories.”

Virtual was recognized for their creative campaign work in the following categories:

Now in its 15th year, Hermes Creative Awards is sponsored by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP), which engages senior-level experienced professionals to serve as competition judges who evaluate the creative industry's best publications, branding collateral, websites, videos, and advertising, marketing, and communication programs. Hermes Creative Awards is an international competition for creative professionals that recognizes outstanding work in the industry while promoting the philanthropic nature of marketing and communication professionals. The awards are administered and judged by the AMCP.

About Virtual, Inc.
Virtual is a professional services firm that enables organizations to achieve their goals and make a mark on the world. Whether helping an organization go from zero to 800 corporate members in a mere 18 months, to creating and facilitating the adoption of digital payment standards around the world, or extending the reach and impact of an international group dedicated to curing prostate and breast cancer, Virtual provides strategic advisory and execution services that drive real results for technology consortia, standards groups and associations that are forming, growing or changing.

Virtual was recently named again to The Boston Globe’s "Top Places to Work" list, and the firm has been named three times to Inc. Magazine’s list of 5,000 fastest-growing private companies. Virtual is accredited by the AMC Institute, the global trade group that represents the association management industry.

For more information about Virtual, Inc., visit www.virtualinc.com, or call +1 781-246-0500


© Business Wire 2021
