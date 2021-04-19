Virtual gallery features MassArt student-artists

April 19, 2021

Contact:Susan Russo, 978-210-4245

SAUGUS, MA - Saugus Iron Works National Historic Site partnered with students from Massachusetts College of Art and Design (MassArt) and Visiting Lecturer in Sculpture Marjee-Anne Levine to create a new virtual gallery, I Cast Iron Because… This multimedia presentation features unique metal sculptures, artist statements, and self-made video profiles of each artist.

Located at the site of the first successful iron works in British-occupied North America, the virtual gallery brings students into dialogue with place and history to inspire artistic expression.

The featured artists are members of the MassArt Iron Corps*, a student-run group dedicated to the historic traditions and techniques of iron casting. In cast-iron plaques and artists profiles, students complete the sentence 'I cast iron because…' and consider the purpose behind their artistic practice.

With personal stories, diverse narratives, and incredible sculptures I Cast Iron Because… peels back the curtain to offer visitors a glimpse at the process and passion of contemporary iron casting and the enduring legacies of Saugus' 17th century iron works.Explore online at nps.gov/sair/learn/photosmultimedia/i-cast-iron-exhibit.htm

*MassArt Iron Corps is a nationally recognized student-run organization.

Find more artwork and artist stories at Mass Iron Corps on Instagram.

