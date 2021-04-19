Log in
Virtual gallery features MassArt student-artists

04/19/2021 | 11:44pm EDT
News Release Date:
April 19, 2021

Contact:Susan Russo, 978-210-4245

SAUGUS, MA - Saugus Iron Works National Historic Site partnered with students from Massachusetts College of Art and Design (MassArt) and Visiting Lecturer in Sculpture Marjee-Anne Levine to create a new virtual gallery, I Cast Iron Because… This multimedia presentation features unique metal sculptures, artist statements, and self-made video profiles of each artist.

Located at the site of the first successful iron works in British-occupied North America, the virtual gallery brings students into dialogue with place and history to inspire artistic expression.

The featured artists are members of the MassArt Iron Corps*, a student-run group dedicated to the historic traditions and techniques of iron casting. In cast-iron plaques and artists profiles, students complete the sentence 'I cast iron because…' and consider the purpose behind their artistic practice.

With personal stories, diverse narratives, and incredible sculptures I Cast Iron Because… peels back the curtain to offer visitors a glimpse at the process and passion of contemporary iron casting and the enduring legacies of Saugus' 17th century iron works.Explore online at nps.gov/sair/learn/photosmultimedia/i-cast-iron-exhibit.htm

*MassArt Iron Corps is a nationally recognized student-run organization.

Find more artwork and artist stories at Mass Iron Corps on Instagram.

www.nps.gov

About the National Park Service. More than 20,000 National Park Service employees care for America's 423 national parks and work with communities across the nation to help preserve local history and create close-to-home recreational opportunities. Learn more at www.nps.gov, and on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

