VirtualHealth : Partners with Inovaare to Provide a Compelling Alternative for Compliance Management

The option to integrate with Inovaare will enable healthcare organizations to expand their regulatory and audit capabilities while controlling costs

VirtualHealth today announced a partnership with Inovaare Corporation (Inovaare), an industry-leading healthcare compliance and operations management software provider, to offer health plans an integrated solution for complex compliance, reporting, and audit needs that automates workflows and minimizes costs.

By choosing to extend VirtualHealth’s market-leading HELIOS® SaaS platform with Inovaare’s capabilities, healthcare organizations can further streamline compliance and audit-related processes to all facets of medical management. As a key aspect of its real-time workflows, the HELIOS platform captures and securely stores broad spectrum healthcare data integral for meeting Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) and state Medicaid audit requirements. Inovaare’s Appeals & Grievances, Regulatory Compliance and CMS Program Audit solutions offer health plans a cost-effective way to further streamline data preparation for audit and compliance activities. By leveraging Inovaare’s solutions in conjunction with the HELIOS platform, health plans can replace legacy approaches, centralize compliance management, and reduce overall operating costs.

“Inovaare’s expertise in regulatory compliance is a high-value adjunct to VirtualHealth’s command of the entire care continuum,” said Pravat Rout, CEO at Inovaare. “We are proud to work together on offering health plans a powerful solution for their audit, regulatory, and compliance needs.”

With the ongoing expansion in CMS oversight, evolving regulatory requirements at both federal and state levels, and continuous government reviews, the need for healthcare organizations to be fully prepared for compliance and audit activities has never been greater. Inovaare’s services, in combination with VirtualHealth’s platform, will provide healthcare organizations expert support in navigating the shifting regulatory landscape.

“Regulatory compliance is a foundational pillar of the healthcare industry because the stakes are so high,” said Adam Sabloff, CEO of VirtualHealth. “We are excited about the technological innovation and deep expertise that Inovaare brings to the compliance arena and look forward to collaborating on making healthcare more efficient for all stakeholders.”

The VirtualHealth HELIOS platform is a leader in care, disease, utilization, and population health management. It connects the end-to-end healthcare continuum – aggregating medical, behavioral, social, and service data to deliver a 360-degree view of each individual. The platform’s proprietary rule engines and intelligent workflows guide care teams toward the next best action for the right person at the right time.

To learn more about VirtualHealth, click here. To explore Inovaare’s capabilities, click here.

About VirtualHealth

HELIOS® by VirtualHealth is the first comprehensive care management platform purpose-built to power the entire ecosystem of value-based care. Utilized by some of the most innovative health plans in the country to manage millions of members, HELIOS streamlines person-centered care with intelligent case, disease, and utilization management workflows, unmatched data integration, broad-spectrum collaboration, patient engagement, and configurable analytics and reporting. Named one of the fastest-growing companies in North America by Deloitte in 2018 and 2019 and a top-rated solution by KLAS Research, VirtualHealth empowers healthcare organizations to achieve enhanced outcomes while maximizing efficiency, improving transparency, and lowering costs. For more information, visit www.virtualhealth.com.

About Inovaare Corporation

Inovaare transforms complex compliance processes by designing configurable solutions so healthcare organizations can collect real-time data across internal and external departments, creating one compliance management system. Inovaare's comprehensive suite of HIPAA-compliant software solutions features best-practice regulatory processes to help healthcare organizations efficiently meet their unique business requirements, sustain audit readiness, reduce non-compliance risks and lower overall operating costs. For more information, visit www.inovaare.com

