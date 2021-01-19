VirtualHealth : Partners with Prealize on Data-Driven Care Management

Prealize brings AI-enabled predictive analytics to VirtualHealth's leading care management platform

Prealize Health, an artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled predictive analytics company, today announced a new partnership with VirtualHealth, provider of HELIOS, the leading SaaS care management platform. The two companies will integrate Prealize’s actionable healthcare insights into VirtualHealth’s HELIOS care management platform, bringing next generation analytics into the workflows that power care management and coordination.

“The ongoing pandemic has highlighted the deep health inequity divides in this country,” said Adam Sabloff, CEO of VirtualHealth. “A key way to bridge that gap is to proactively address individuals’ health before conditions or diagnoses progress, and social determinants of health data is critical to doing that. We can leverage Prealize’s predictive analytics to bring incremental insights to HELIOS’ whole person view that empowers care management teams to make optimal decisions in real time.”

The VirtualHealth HELIOS platform connects the end-to-end healthcare ecosystem, aggregating medical, behavioral, social, and service data to deliver a 360° view of each member. The platform’s proprietary clinical decision rule engines and automated workflows work seamlessly to guide clinicians and care managers toward appropriate and timely communication, assessment, care planning, and education activities for every individual in their care.

Prealize’s AI-enabled predictive analytics help payers and providers proactively address individuals’ health. Prealize predictions have been demonstrated to be twice as accurate as other leading companies, enabling payers and providers to act as early as 12 months before a diagnosis hits a claim. With a proven return on investment of 4:1 and the ability to increase member engagement by 20 percent, Prealize enables organizations to fundamentally change how they deliver care.

“By integrating the Prealize AI-enabled predictive analytics with the medical, behavioral, social, and service data within VirtualHealth’s HELIOS,” said Prealize CEO, Linda T. Hand, “we are enabling care teams with access to intelligent predictions that support optimizing the impact on their members’ health.”

The partnership will empower proactive last mile outreach, meeting people where they are to make a difference in people’s health outcomes and quality of life.

About VirtualHealth

HELIOS by VirtualHealth is the first comprehensive care management platform purpose-built to power the entire ecosystem of value-based care. Utilized by some of the most innovative health plans in the country to manage millions of members, HELIOS streamlines person-centered care with intelligent case and disease management workflows, unmatched data integration, broad-spectrum collaboration, member engagement, and configurable analytics and reporting. Named one of the fastest-growing companies in North America by Deloitte in 2018 and 2019, VirtualHealth empowers healthcare organizations to achieve enhanced outcomes, while maximizing efficiency, improving transparency, and lowering costs. For more information, visit www.virtualhealth.com.

About Prealize

Prealize marries state-of-the-art AI-enabled data science with "next-best action" health insights. Based in Palo Alto, Calif., the company was founded by two industry thought leaders from Stanford University. Committed to transforming healthcare from reactive to proactive, reducing healthcare costs and enabling more people to live healthier lives, Prealize partners with health plans, employers and providers across the nation to positively influence the health trajectory of millions of people. For more information, visit www.prealizehealth.com or email beproactive@prealizehealth.com.

