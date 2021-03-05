Log in
Virtus Investment Partners : March 5, 2021

03/05/2021 | 05:35pm EST
News Release

VIRTUS DIVIDEND, INTEREST & PREMIUM STRATEGY FUND

VIRTUS ALLIANZGI EQUITY & CONVERTIBLE INCOME FUND

DECLARE QUARTERLY DISTRIBUTIONS

HARTFORD, CT, March 5, 2021 - Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE: NFJ) (formerly AllianzGI Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund) and Virtus AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE: NIE) (formerly AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund) announced the following distribution declarations on their respective common shares:

Fund

Distribution Per Common Share

Virtus Dividend Interest & Premium Strategy Fund

$0.225

Virtus AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund

$0.380

The distributions will be payable on March 26, 2021 to shareholders of record on March 15, 2021 with an ex-dividend date of March 12, 2021.

The amounts of distributions reported in this notice are estimates only and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the distributions will depend on the fund's investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. The fund or your broker will send shareholders a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell shareholders what distributions to report for federal income tax purposes.

About the Funds

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund seeks current income and gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. Virtus AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund's investment objective is to seek total return comprised of capital appreciation, current income and gains.

Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc. became the investment adviser of each fund effective February 1, 2021.

Allianz Global Investors (AllianzGI) and NFJ Investment Group co-manage NFJ, and AllianzGI manages NIE, each in a subadvisory capacity.

For more information on these funds, contact shareholder services at 800-254-5197, by email at closedendfunds@virtus.com,or through the closed-end fund section on the web at www.virtus.com.

Fund Risks

An investment in a fund is subject to risk, including the risk of possible loss of principal. A fund's shares may be worth less upon their sale than what an investor paid for them. Shares of closed-end funds may trade at apremium or discount to their net asset value. For more information about each fund's investment objective and risks, please see the fund's annual report. A copy of the fund's most recent annual report may be obtained free of charge by contacting "Shareholder Services" as set forth at the end of this press release.

About Allianz Global Investors

Allianz Global Investors or Allianz GI is a leading active asset manager with over 750 investment professionals in 25 offices worldwide and manages assets for individuals, families and institutions. The investment team has extensive experience managing closed-end funds and a differentiated, multi-asset approach based on fundamental research designed to dynamically allocate across convertible securities and equities.

About NFJ Investment Group

NFJ Investment Group,an affiliated manager of Virtus Investment Partners, is a global value equity manager with a rich heritage and deep roots in Dallas, dating to 1989. NFJ is unwavering in its commitment to investing at the intersection of value, quality, and shareholder yield, seeking to identify companies with the strongest prospects for returning capital to shareholders and with low market expectations.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ: VRTS) is a distinctive partnership of boutique investment managers singularly committed to the long-term success of individual and institutional investors. The company provides investment management products and services through its affiliated managers and select subadvisers, each with a distinct investment style, autonomous investment process, and individual brand. For more information, visit www.virtus.com.

## #

For Further Information:

Shareholder Services 800-254-5197 closedendfunds@virtus.com

Disclaimer

Virtus AllianzGi Equity & Convertible Income Fund published this content on 05 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 March 2021 22:34:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
