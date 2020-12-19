Virus Relief Bill Held Up by GOP Bid to Limit Fed's Lending Powers--6th Update

By Kristina Peterson, Andrew Duehren and Nick Timiraos

WASHINGTON -- A Republican push to curtail the Federal Reserve's emergency lending powers kept congressional leaders from completing a $900 billion coronavirus relief package for a second day Saturday, as lawmakers scrambled to compromise on the late-emerging dispute.

Congressional leaders agreed to the contours of the sweeping relief package earlier this week and have said for days that they were close to finalizing its details. The last-minute fight over the Fed provision from Sen. Pat Toomey (R., Pa.) remained an obstacle Saturday evening, as lawmakers worked to see if they could find a compromise.

"Sen. Toomey's legislation is the only significant hurdle to completing an agreement," Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.) said on the Senate floor Saturday. "It's about tying the hands of the next Treasury secretary and the next Fed chairman in a true emergency."

Mr. Toomey and senators from both parties huddled on the floor, and a small group met with Mr. Schumer Saturday afternoon. Messrs. Schumer and Toomey were expected to trade proposals later in the evening, lawmakers said.

"I think we're getting in a better place," Sen. John Cornyn of Texas, a member of GOP leadership, said Saturday evening, referring to talks over the Fed provision.

The relief package under discussion is expected to include $300 a week in enhanced unemployment benefits, a second round of stimulus checks and funding for schools, health-care providers, vaccine distribution and small businesses. Negotiations accelerated this week after congressional leaders agreed to drop two provisions: funding for hard-hit state and local governments, which Democrats and some Republicans had sought, as well as liability protections for businesses and other entities operating during the pandemic, a top GOP priority.

Congressional leaders expect to bundle the coronavirus aid package with a full-year spending bill needed to keep the government running after current funding expires at 12:01 a.m. Monday.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) told House Democrats on a conference call Saturday that "we're right within reach" on an agreement, though the disagreement on emergency lending powers persisted.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky) told Senate Republicans on a separate call Saturday afternoon that he would back Mr. Toomey's position, according to someone familiar with the discussion.

Mr. Toomey has pushed to insert a measure that would restrict the Federal Reserve's ability to establish the types of emergency-lending programs that it authorized in March to curb an emerging financial panic. That step would go beyond an earlier proposal to revoke $429 billion provided to the Treasury Department to backstop losses in the Fed lending programs.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin last month declined to allow the programs to continue after Dec. 31, saying he didn't think it was legally allowed. A nonpartisan congressional research arm disputed that interpretation on Thursday.

In March, the Federal Reserve announced lending programs to keep credit flowing to large companies and cities and states. Days later, Congress provided $454 billion for the Treasury Department to cover losses in Fed lending programs. Credit markets rebounded strongly and the Fed ultimately purchased fewer than $30 billion in loans and other assets.

Mr. Toomey has insisted that the Fed be prevented from reviving those programs without explicit congressional approval. His proposal would bar the Fed and Treasury from independently establishing programs that seek to purchase certain debts of businesses, cities or states, as the Fed has done this year.

"They have achieved their purpose. They should come to an end, they should not be restarted and a replica should not be created. That's all, " Mr. Toomey said on the Senate floor Saturday.

Sen. Bill Cassidy (R., La.) said he thought a deal could emerge with "a more narrow focus" on the Fed provision.

Currently, the Fed and the Treasury Department are allowed to establish any emergency-lending programs if they agree jointly. In deciding to end the current lending programs, Mr. Mnuchin had said the Fed and Treasury would be free to restart them next year with a different funding source.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has made the same point, including at a news conference on Wednesday, in an effort to reassure markets should conditions deteriorate.

While some Democrats are willing to rescind the funding associated with these programs and end them on Dec. 31, they have drawn a line at measures that would prevent the Fed and the Treasury Department from starting new programs next year if they see the need.

"This is not a time to take away long-existing authority from the Fed to deal with this crisis," Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D., Mass.) said.

Not all Republicans agreed with Mr. Toomey's push.

"My view is the Fed's capacities should be returned to the condition they were in prior to the Cares Act, but if we're going to have major reforms to the Fed, this is not the time for that," Sen. Mitt Romney (R., Utah) said Saturday.

Others said they were backing Mr. Toomey and were willing to delay reaching a final agreement. Mr. Mnuchin indicated on Saturday's call with Senate Republicans that he supported Mr. Toomey's proposal, according to people familiar with the discussion.

Senate Majority Whip John Thune (R., S.D.) said work had continued on crafting the legislative language for the less-controversial parts of the bill to speed the process up once a deal is completed, but said it was possible the process would spill into Monday or later.

The disagreement could bump Congress into its next spending deadline. On Friday night both chambers passed a two-day spending patch, signed into law by President Trump, to keep the government funded through Sunday while negotiations continued.

The White House has pushed for a resolution, and Mr. Trump has been particularly eager to secure another round of direct-assistance checks to households, GOP lawmakers said.

The president has "made clear he wants the next round of relief to include stimulus checks at a significant number. We're working with Congress to settle on an agreement that can pass as soon as possible," White House spokesman Ben Williamson said on Friday.

Lawmakers were also working out differences Saturday surrounding the distribution and eligibility requirements of the roughly $600 direct checks expected to be included in the final bill, the duration and limits around a temporary increase in food-stamp benefits, and how to structure a relief program for live-performance venues and other industries seeking aid.

Write to Kristina Peterson at kristina.peterson@wsj.com, Andrew Duehren at andrew.duehren@wsj.com and Nick Timiraos at nick.timiraos@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-19-20 2105ET