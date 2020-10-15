Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Virus, stimulus angst hit world stocks as safe U.S. dollar shines

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/15/2020 | 03:13pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A street sign, Wall Street, is seen outside New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, New York

NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) - Global shares dropped on Thursday as investors shied from risk and sought safe-havens such as the U.S. dollar on fears that a resurgence in coronavirus cases and a lack of more U.S. fiscal stimulus would hobble the world economy.

An unexpected rise in U.S. weekly jobless claims figures added to worries that the U.S. economy may sputter if government does not act soon to shore up growth, especially in the face of a spike in COVID-19 cases in Europe.

The run of negative news dragged on European shares, which were on course for their worst day in 3-1/2 weeks.

An offer by U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday to raise the size of a U.S. fiscal stimulus package to win the support of Republicans and Democrats helped to narrow losses in equity markets, though many investors still believe a deal is not possible before the Nov. 3 election.

The S&P 500 fell 17 points, or 0.5%, to 3,472.06, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 59 points, or 0.2%, to 28,452.89. The Nasdaq Composite lost 119 points, or 1%, to 11,648.74.

"Virus restrictions across Europe continue to sour sentiment," wrote Win Thin and Ilan Solot, currency strategists at BBH Global Currency Strategy, adding that a U.S. fiscal stimulus package is "deader than Elvis."

"Now, the U.S. economy goes into the winter months without much-needed fiscal stimulus," they wrote in a note.

The pan-European STOXX 600 skidded 2.1% to a near two-week low, marking its biggest one-day fall in almost -1/2 weeks. London's FTSE 100 fell 1.7% to a near two-week low as worries about the pandemic and uncertainty around a Brexit trade deal spurred investors to book profits.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares <.MIAPJ0000PUS> lost 1.3% with Hong Kong and India both down over 2% and Japan's Nikkei <.N225> closing down 0.5%.

Underlining concerns about the health of the world economy, data showed on Thursday China's factory gate prices fell at a faster-than-expected rate in September while consumer inflation slowed to its weakest pace in 19 months.

The shift toward safety helped the U.S. dollar, a traditional safe-haven asset. The greenback <=USD> jumped 0.4% against a basket of six major currencies to 93.809.

A firmer dollar dragged on sterling <GBP=D3>, already hammered by concerns about the obstacles that keep the European Union and Britain from reaching a trade deal by Dec. 31. The pound slumped 0.9% to $1.2896.

The euro <EUR=D3> drooped 0.4% against the dollar to $1.1694, barely budging on comments by European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde that the ECB was ready to ease policy further if needed.

Traders' preference for safety helped government bonds. Germany's government bonds rallied to leave their yields at their lowest level since the March spread of COVID-19 caused a global meltdown in stock markets and other riskier assets.

Gold reversed earlier losses to trade in the black, helped in part by Trump's comments that he was keen on more U.S. fiscal stimulus before the November election. Spot gold edged up 0.3% to $1,906.56 per ounce.

Oil prices, however, were weighed by concerns about the coronavirus and its impact on the world economy, though losses narrowed compared to earlier in the day.

Brent crude futures dropped 0.6% to $43.07 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 0.4% to $40.89 a barrel.

(Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Will Dunham and Nick Zieminski)

By Koh Gui Qing and Huw Jones


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.00% 28520.33 Delayed Quote.-0.09%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.53% 0.9072 Delayed Quote.7.36%
HANG SENG -1.87% 24182.88 Real-time Quote.-12.58%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.60% 43.14 Delayed Quote.-35.70%
NASDAQ 100 -0.60% 11916.168653 Delayed Quote.38.36%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.36% 11729.479206 Delayed Quote.31.16%
NIKKEI 225 -0.51% 23507.23 Real-time Quote.-0.13%
S&P 500 -0.12% 3485.7 Delayed Quote.8.70%
STOXX EUROPE 600 -2.08% 362.91 Delayed Quote.-10.87%
WTI -0.46% 40.96 Delayed Quote.-32.87%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
03:40pADVANTECH : Opens New Offices in United States/Canada
BU
03:38pNEW JERSEY RESOURCES : NJR Clean Energy Ventures and Borough of Hopatcong Turn Brownfield into Green Energy with New 1.5 Megawatt Solar Project
BU
03:36pZNERGY : Announces LED Ultraviolet Lighting Disinfection and Temperature Detection Products
AQ
03:36pZnergy Announces LED Ultraviolet Lighting Disinfection and Temperature Detection Products
GL
03:36pInfinity Federal Credit Union of Maine and Deere Employees Credit Union of Illinois Announce their Intent to Merge
GL
03:35pSOJERN : Honored By Goldman Sachs For Entrepreneurship
PR
03:35pARCIMOTO INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
03:35pCONFIDENTIALITY AND DATA ACCESS : A User's Perspective
PU
03:35pBOEING : CEO Announces Expanded Executive Council
PU
03:32pAMAZON COM : U.S. senators question Amazon on concerns it tracks employees, limits unionization
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: Trump administration to consider adding China's Ant Group to trade blacklist - sources
2UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE : UNIBAIL RODAMCO WESTFIELD : Shareholder revolt over rights issue at Unibail-Rod..
3ANALYSIS: Stepped up Chinese scrutiny increases investment risk of 'Beast' Ant
4HANG SENG : Virus, stimulus angst hit world stocks as safe U.S. dollar shines
5ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC : ROLLS ROYCE : prices £2 billion equivalent bond to boost finances

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group