Visa beats estimates as vaccines boost travel, retail spending

Payment companies are seeing an uptick in volumes from the coronavirus-induced slump as economic stimulus and rising vaccinations take effect, with the rise of e-commerce during lockdowns also driving up transactions.

Visa said payment volumes jumped 34% from last year on a constant dollar basis during the quarter, while the number of transactions processed surged 39%.

Overall retail sales in the United States unexpectedly increased in June, data showed, as the reopening of the world's biggest economy unleashed widespread demand for travel and shopping, with a further boost expected in the coming months.

"Visa delivered another strong quarter as many key economies are well into a reopening-driven recovery," Chief Executive Officer Alfred Kelly Jr said.

"Additionally, cross-border travel spending improved as vaccination rates rose and more borders opened," he said.

Cross-border volumes at Visa soared 47% on a constant currency basis. Total revenue jumped 27% to $6.13 billion in the third quarter ended June 30.

Net income rose to $2.58 billion, or $1.18 per Class A share, from $2.37 billion, or $1.07 per Class A share.

On an adjusted basis, Visa reported a profit of $1.49 per share, beating analyst estimates of $1.35, according to Refinitiv data.

Rival American Express Co beat estimates for second-quarter profit last week, driven by a recovery in global consumer spending, especially on travel.

