Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Visa profit tops estimates on consumer spending rebound

04/26/2022 | 04:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Credit card is seen in front of displayed Visa logo in this illustration

(Reuters) -Visa Inc surpassed market estimates for quarterly profit on Tuesday as a rebound in consumer spending after the easing of COVID-19 curbs drove up transaction volumes at world's largest payments processor.

The results sent Visa's shares 4% higher in extended trading and echoed the bullish commentary from major banks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co on strength of the U.S. economy in the face of stubbornly high inflation and the Ukraine conflict.

Visa said its payment volumes rose 17% in the first three months of 2022, with cross-border volumes jumping 38%.

"The Omicron variant impacts were short lived and the global economic recovery that began in the middle of last year continued," Chairman and Chief Executive Alfred Kelly said in the results announcement.

Net income rose to $3.6 billion, or $1.7 per share, from $3 billion, or $1.38 per share, a year earlier. Analysts on average were expecting a figure of $1.65 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Rival American Express had also reported a strong rebound in spending last week that helped it sail past quarterly profit expectations.

Visa's operating expenses, however, surged 11% to $2.4 billion as it spent more on employee compensations in a tight labor market.

(Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:49pGM reports first-quarter profit of $2.9 billion, affirms full-year outlook
RE
04:45pRussia warns Poland, Bulgaria of gas supply cuts on Wednesday
RE
04:45pWall Street's big slide makes retail investors wary to 'buy the dip'
RE
04:42pVisa profit tops estimates on consumer spending rebound
RE
04:41pSteelmaker Ternium reports a 24% jump in Q1 net profit
RE
04:41pTernium reports q1 revenue of $4.3 bln…
RE
04:41pTernium reports q1 net profit of $877.5 mln (not bln)…
RE
04:40pWalmex Q1 revenue jumps, yet growth lags sector
RE
04:38pAlphabet misses sales estimates; shares sink
RE
04:37pNasdaq tumbles to lowest close since late 2020
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Musk gets Twitter for $44 billion, to cheers and fears of 'free speech'..
2Nasdaq tumbles to lowest close since late 2020
3Chip startups using light instead of wires gaining speed and investment..
4Banco Santander S A : Q1 2022 Financial Report
5Q1 2022 interim report January-March

HOT NEWS