Visakhapatnam, India: Rally against the privatization of steel plant

08/04/2021 | 04:36am EDT
[Link]

A rally took place in Visakhapatnam, India on August 2nd, 2021 as a protest against the privatization of steel plant. The protesters marched from the DRM Office Junction to the Gandhi statue. After the rally, the workers and trade unionists participated in a meeting reiterating their decisiveness to keep opposing the privatization plans of the Indian government by all means.

Disclaimer

WFTU - World Federation of Trade Unions published this content on 04 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2021 08:35:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
