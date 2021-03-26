Vishay AC Input Optocouplers Available Now at TTI

Fort Worth, Texas - March 26, 2021 - TTI, Inc., a leading specialty distributor of electronic components, is now stocking the K814P, K824P, K844P family of Optocouplers from Vishay. These compact, through-hole mount products are targeted for medical, Industrial and lighting power supply and circuit protection applications.

Vishay's K814P, K824P, K844P family consists of a phototransistor optically coupled to 2 gallium arsenide infrared emitting diodes (reverse polarity) in 4 pin (single); 8 pin (dual) or 16-pin (quad) plastic dual inline package. The LED and detector elements are mounted on one leadframe providing a fixed distance between input and output for highest safety requirements. They are offered with end stackable ability to 2.54 mm (0.1') spacing and have excellent DC isolation test voltage VISO = 5000 VRMS and low coupling capacitance of typical 0.3 pF. They are designed with typical current transfer ratio (CTR) of 100 percent for maximum design flexibility.

