Vishay AC Input Optocouplers Available Now at TTI

03/26/2021 | 04:59pm EDT
Fort Worth, Texas - March 26, 2021 - TTI, Inc., a leading specialty distributor of electronic components, is now stocking the K814P, K824P, K844P family of Optocouplers from Vishay. These compact, through-hole mount products are targeted for medical, Industrial and lighting power supply and circuit protection applications.

Vishay's K814P, K824P, K844P family consists of a phototransistor optically coupled to 2 gallium arsenide infrared emitting diodes (reverse polarity) in 4 pin (single); 8 pin (dual) or 16-pin (quad) plastic dual inline package. The LED and detector elements are mounted on one leadframe providing a fixed distance between input and output for highest safety requirements. They are offered with end stackable ability to 2.54 mm (0.1') spacing and have excellent DC isolation test voltage VISO = 5000 VRMS and low coupling capacitance of typical 0.3 pF. They are designed with typical current transfer ratio (CTR) of 100 percent for maximum design flexibility.

To learn more, visit Vishay AC Optocouplers at TTI.

About TTI
TTI, Inc., a Berkshire Hathaway company, is an authorized, specialty distributor of electronic components. Founded in 1971, the emphasis on a broad and deep product portfolio, available-to-sell inventory and sophisticated supply chain programs have established TTI as a distributor of choice to manufacturers in the industrial, defense, aerospace, transportation, medical, and communications sectors worldwide. TTI and its wholly owned subsidiaries, the TTI Family of Companies, Mouser Electronics, Sager Electronics and TTI Semiconductor Group employ over 7,300 people in more than 136 locations throughout North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Africa. Globally, the company maintains over 3 million square feet of dedicated warehouse space in 30 distribution centers, housing over 850,000 component part numbers. For more information about TTI, visit www.tti.com.

About Vishay Semiconductor
Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., a Fortune 1000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH), is one of the world's largest manufacturers of discrete semiconductors (diodes, MOSFETs, and infrared optoelectronics) and passive electronic components (resistors, inductors, and capacitors). These components are used in virtually all types of electronic devices and equipment, in the industrial, computing, automotive, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, power supplies, and medical markets. Vishay's product innovations, successful acquisition strategy, and 'one-stop shop' service have made it a global industry leader.

TTI Inc. published this content on 26 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
