Vision Solar Announces Bryn H. Sherman as Its Newest Board Member Representing Strong Audit and Board Governance

Vision Solar, together with their current Board of Directors, has made the decision to add a new member to their governing board. The Board’s objective is to set the culture and values of the company. The board is focused on the matters of performance, ethics, integrity, legal compliance, transparency and responsiveness to shareholder and policy holder interests.

Vision Solar continues to add new board advisory with these tailored skill sets to mature their board and support the leadership and professionalism they need to take this company forward successfully, both operationally and fiscally responsible. Vision Solar wanted to ensure that their Board was diverse and sought the assistance of a special advisory firm to find an individual like Bryn Sherman that would bring that diversity and new perspective of thought and governance.

Bryn Sherman has served as a Principal at Offit Kurman. Sherman stood out from other candidates due to her solid knowledge of audit and board governance, professional work ethic, and her drive. Sherman has nearly three decades of experience in real estate law and has dedicated her entire career to representing clients ranging from U.S. public companies, including their board rooms, to private businesses and family-owned businesses.

Sherman is a member of the Maryland and District of Columbia bar. Sherman holds a BA in political science from the University of Wisconsin, Madison, and a JD from the University of Miami, Florida.

“I am honored to join the Vision Solar board at this rapidly growing stage in renewable energy. I am excited to join this very talented team who is poised for rapid growth and long term success.” stated by Bryn H. Sherman

“We’re excited to expand our board with a legal powerhouse like Bryn Sherman, our newest member, who will bring diverse expertise and strategic insight to our board,” said Jon Seibert, President and CEO of Vision Solar.

“We have worked diligently to ensure Vision Solar’s board and leadership represents a variety of experts from a diverse culture, advocacy group, and the newest board member is no exception.” Faraz Khan, CFO of Vision Solar

About Vision Solar:

Vision Solar is one of the fastest growing solar energy companies in the United States. Their full-service renewable energy company installs solar services for residential homes nationwide. Over the past three years, Vision Solar has grossed over $100 million in revenue, with significant increase in projected growth to produce 1000+ high-quality Green Jobs by 2022. To learn more, visit: https://www.visionsolar.com

