Vision Solar Helps Feed 12,500 Families by Partnering With Operation Turkey National This Holiday Season

11/26/2021 | 10:33am EST
Vision Solar today announced that they are officially a national sponsor for the non-profit organization, Operation Turkey, a community of volunteers dedicated to feeding and clothing the homeless nationwide on Thanksgiving Day.

Through our partnership, we are helping Operation Turkey provide over 12,500 people with a thanksgiving meal and care package on Thanksgiving Day. Vision Solar and their leadership team have expressed their importance on giving back and how it aligns with their company core values, one of which is, “To give and to grow.” Vision Solar's CEO, Jonathan Seibert, has stated:

“We are honored to be a part of this journey. Together we are forever impacting our world and the lives of our neighbors, while truly living out our social responsibility as a company.” when asked about Vision Solar's philanthropy involvement.

To express their gratitude, Operation Turkey team leads visited Vision Solar's headquarters location and gave out their famous turkey hugs, where they dress up in turkey costumes and give hugs to national sponsors’ employees in an effort to educate in an interactive way more about their organization.

To learn more about Operation Turkey and its annual impact, visit www.operationturkey.com

For any inquiries regarding this press release, please feel free to contact John Czelusniak at jczelusniak@visionsolar.com or Juliana Echavarria jechavarria@visionsolar.com

About Vision Solar:

Vision Solar is one of the fastest growing solar energy companies in the United States. Their full-service renewable energy company installs solar services for residential homes nationwide. Over the past three years, Vision Solar has grossed over $100 million in revenue, with significant increase in projected growth to produce 1000+ high-quality Green Jobs by 2022. To learn more, visit: https://www.visionsolar.com


© Business Wire 2021
