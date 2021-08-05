Vision Solar : a leading Renewables Company, ramps up its C-Suite with a new COO for the scaling of its National Operations

In July, Vision Solar, which is one of the leaders in Residential Solar Panel Installations, onboarded a seasoned and ambitious Chief Operating Officer (COO), Eduardo Llorente as the newest member of their executive team.

Llorente, is an internationally-experienced operations and business development energy executive with broad and deep management experience in multiple forms of clean energy, (i.e. hybrid solar+storage greenfield projects in the NYISO, ISO-NE and PJM regions). Llorente carries expertise ranging from wind, solar, hydro and energy storage development, plant construction and finance. To add to his skilled repertoire, Llorente also has experience in private equity funding to managing energy assets.

His graduate level education, including schools like Wharton, combined with innate leadership abilities have fostered significant accomplishments in growing, managing, and servicing international businesses, while increasing shareholder value.

Llorente, prior to joining the Vision Solar team worked as the Senior Director in Services and construction, for Brookfield Renewable and the Senior Director of Service Operations, U.S.A. and Canada, at Siemens Gamesa and before Siemens, was the Director of Energy for an internationally, Spaniard-based company, Ence - Energía y Celulosa. Llorente carries with him over 20+ years of operations experience within a diversified space of renewables.

“I am really excited to start this new adventure at Vision Solar. After working many years in utility scale renewable projects, I am thrilled to get involved in the solar distributed generation sector, which has such a growth potential ahead of us. Vision Solar has all the ingredients to be successful in this space, I am glad to be part of the story.” enthusiastically stated by Llorente

About Vision Solar:

Vision Solar is one of the fastest growing solar energy companies in the United States. Their full-service renewable energy company installs solar services for residential homes nationwide. Over the past three years, Vision Solar has grossed over $100 million in revenue, with significant increase in projected growth to produce 1000+ high-quality Green Jobs by 2022. To learn more, visit: https://www.visionsolar.com

