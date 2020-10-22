Vision, an H.I.G. Capital Portfolio Company, Completes Acquisition of DX Marketing

H.I.G. Capital ("H.I.G."), a leading global alternative investment firm with over $41 billion of equity capital under management, announced today that its portfolio company, Vision Integrated Graphics Group LLC (“Vision”), has acquired DX Marketing, LLC (“DXM” or the “Company”).

DXM is a people-based marketing agency that provides marketers access to enterprise-level data and analytics, allowing them to make informed investments which deliver strong ROI. The Company’s impressive team and data-driven offerings will immediately enhance Vision’s omnichannel marketing solutions focused on customer acquisition and engagement. Further, DXM Founder, Ray Owens, who sits on Oracle’s Global Data Leaders, and Data Cloud DMP Customer Advisory boards, will provide his valuable marketing insights to further evolve Vision’s existing data-driven service offerings.

Brad Moore, CEO of Vision, said, “DXM is the perfect addition to our data-driven organization. DXM’s talented team, marketing technology platform, and proven one-to-one targeting practices align with our mission of providing differentiated solutions to our clients.” Hans Helmers, President of Vision, continued, “DXM’s ability to validate the lift and ROI they are providing their clients is invaluable. Together, we will deliver the optimal audience for our clients to drive conversion and success.”

Ray Owens, Founder of DXM, said, “Vision’s commitment to customer intelligence, combined with a full suite of in-house marketing services, makes them a perfect partner for DXM. The DXM team is thrilled to be part of such a powerful marketing company.”

“We are excited to support the acquisition of DXM by Vision,” commented Ryan Kaplan, Managing Director at H.I.G. Capital. “DXM follows Vision’s acquisition of SourceLink and Path Interactive in November 2019, furthering Vision’s core mission of providing data-driven omnichannel marketing services that drive customer acquisition and engagement for clients across healthcare, financial services, insurance, and other industries.”

About DX Marketing

DX Marketing is an award-winning insights company that leverages unique consumer knowledge to inform business strategy and provide a quantifiable ROI on marketing spend. DXM clients get affordable access to platforms offering the most data available on individual customers and their digital behavior - seeing what consumers do, what influences them, and what ultimately leads them to buy. Proprietary methodologies are designed to impact the entire marketing spectrum, including segmentation, market potential, consumer engagement, acquisition, retention and measuring ROI. For more information, please visit www.dxmarketing.com.

About Vision

Vision is a leading provider of data-driven, omni-channel marketing solutions focused on customer acquisition and engagement. Vision’s end-to-end automated marketing campaigns rely on data-analytics, creative services, and multi-channel execution to drive higher response rates and lower customer acquisition costs for clients. Vision’s 70-person full-service digital agency, Path Interactive, optimizes marketing programs across a full suite of digital solutions including SEO, paid search, social media, display, design and development, and video production. For more information, please visit www.visionps.com, www.sourcelink.com and www.pathinteractive.com.

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. is a leading global private equity and alternative assets investment firm with over $41 billion of equity capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with offices in New York, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Atlanta in the U.S., as well as international affiliate offices in London, Hamburg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to small and mid-sized companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/ value-added approach:

H.I.G.’s equity funds invest in management buyouts, recapitalizations and corporate carve-outs of both profitable as well as underperforming manufacturing and service businesses. H.I.G.’s debt funds invest in senior, unitranche and junior debt financing to companies across the size spectrum, both on a primary (direct origination) basis, as well as in the secondary markets. H.I.G. is also a leading CLO manager, through its WhiteHorse family of vehicles, and manages a publicly traded BDC, WhiteHorse Finance. H.I.G.’s real estate funds invest in value-added properties, which can benefit from improved asset management practices.

Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 300 companies worldwide. The firm's current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $30 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at www.higcapital.com.

* Based on total capital commitments managed by H.I.G. Capital and affiliates.

