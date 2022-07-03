Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Visionary British theatre director Peter Brook dies aged 97

07/03/2022 | 07:55am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Writer Brook poses during the photocall of the movie

LONDON (Reuters) - Peter Brook, one of the world's most innovative theatre directors who perfected the art of staging powerful drama in bizarre venues, has died aged 97, his publisher said on Sunday.

The British director used the world as his stage mounting productions ranging from challenging versions of Shakespeare through international opera to Hindu epic poems.

Brook put on plays in gymnasiums, deserted factories, quarries, schools and old gas works in towns around the world.

His 1970 Stratford production of Shakespeare's “A Midsummer Night's Dream", played all in white and with a huge garlanded swing, secured his place in the annals of theatre history.

According to Le Monde, Brook - who had been based in France since 1974 - died in Paris on Saturday.

A statement from his publisher confirmed his death on Sunday.

Although Brook was regarded with awe in theatrical circles, he was less well known among the wider public because of his refusal to bow to commercial taste. He left Britain to work in Paris in 1970.

He often shunned traditional theatrical buildings for the “empty space" which could be transformed by light, words, improvisation and the sheer power of acting and suggestion.

“"I can take any empty space and call it a stage," he wrote in his ground-breaking 1968 book “The Empty Space".

His quest for inspiration took him as far afield as Africa and Iran and produced a variety of original improvised plays marked by his eye for detail and challenging approach.

Born in London on March 21 1925, his father was a company director and his mother a scientist. He left school at 16 to work in film studio and then went Oxford University and took a degree in English and Foreign Languages.

In 1970 he transferred from Britain to work in Paris, founding the International Centre of Theatre Research which brought together actors and designers of many different nationalities.

Brook continued working into his nineties.

"Every form of theatre has something in common with a visit to the doctor. On the way out, one should always feel better than on the way in," he wrote in his 2017 book 'Tip of the Tongue'.

(Editing by William James and Raissa Kasolowsky)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:29aS.Africa's Eskom extends daily power cuts for next week amid capacity shortage
RE
08:26aUzbekistan's president says there are casualties in provincial unrest
RE
08:18aGERMANY AND IRELAND TELL UK : No justification for breaking Brexit deal
RE
08:07aSri Lanka struggling to pay for fuel shipments - minister
RE
07:55aVisionary British theatre director Peter Brook dies aged 97
RE
07:51aChinese property developer Shimao misses repayment on $1 billion bond
RE
07:22aEgypt shuts down Red Sea beaches after tourist killed in shark attack -sources
RE
07:09aGermany's Scholz sees no COVID-related school closures, lockdowns
RE
06:58aSA's Eskom Says Stage 6 Loadshedding Will Be Implemented On Monday Afternoon
RE
06:58aS.AFRICAN STATE POWER UTILITY ESKOM : Cautions public it will sti…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fire at Mongstad will have impact on output -Equinor
2Japan's JERA says it shut down a 500 MW power plant due to fire
3NORWAY FIRE SERVICE: FIRE AT MONGSTAD REFINERY "UNDER CONTROL",…
4Algeria to review gas prices with all its clients - Sonatrach's CEO
5Softbank's Fortress offers to buy Japan's Sogo & Seibu - Nikkei

HOT NEWS