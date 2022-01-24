Log in
Visit by PM Lee Hsien Loong to Bintan, Indonesia, for the Singapore-Indonesia Leaders' Retreat (Jan 2022)

01/24/2022
Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will visit Bintan, Indonesia, on 25 January 2022 to attend the Singapore-Indonesia Leaders' Retreat hosted by Indonesian President Joko Widodo. This will be Prime Minister Lee's fifth Leaders' Retreat with President Joko Widodo, following the Leaders' Retreat in October 2019, which was held in Singapore.

Prime Minister Lee and President Joko Widodo will review the progress made on bilateral cooperation since the last Leaders' Retreat and discuss ways to expand collaboration in key areas of priority for both countries. They will also exchange views on regional and global developments.

During the Leaders' Retreat, Prime Minister Lee and President Joko Widodo will witness the signing and exchange of a set of agreements negotiated on the basis of the 'Framework for Discussions' announced at the Leaders' Retreat in 2019. These agreements are: an Agreement on the Realignment of the Boundary between the Jakarta Flight Information Region (FIR) and the Singapore FIR, a Treaty for the Extradition of Fugitives, a Joint Statement between the Defence Ministers on the 2007 Defence Cooperation Agreement and its Implementing Arrangement between the Singapore Armed Forces and the Indonesian Armed Forces (now referred to as "the Indonesian National Defence Forces") for the Military Training Area in Indonesia, as well as an Exchange of Letters undertaking to bring the above agreements into force simultaneously.

The Leaders will also endorse the announcement of several Memorandums of Understanding (MOU), signed ahead of the Retreat, including in financial and economic cooperation, green and circular economy development, energy cooperation, and human capital development.

Prime Minister Lee will be accompanied by Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean, Minister for Defence Dr Ng Eng Hen, Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan, Minister for Home Affairs and Minister for Law K Shanmugam, Minister for Transport S Iswaran, and Minister for Manpower and Second Minister for Trade and Industry Dr Tan See Leng.

* * * * *


PRIME MINISTER'S OFFICE
24 JANUARY 2022

Disclaimer

Prime Minister's Office of Singapore published this content on 24 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2022 10:13:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
HOT NEWS