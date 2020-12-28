Visit of External Affairs Minister of India to Qatar (December 27-28, 2020)

Log in
External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar paid a two day stand-alone visit to Qatar from 27-28 December 2020. During the visit he called on His Highnesses The Amir and Father Amir as well as the Prime Minister and Interior Minister of the State of Qatar and held detailed discussions with the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister.

Dr. S. Jaishankar handed over a personal message from Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to H.H. Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani inviting him to visit India and thanking Qatar for taking care of the Indian community during Covid-19. The Amir accepted the invitation to visit India at an early date. He also recalled his telephone conversation with Prime Minister during which both leaders had decided to set up Task Forces on investment and energy. Both sides are in the process of implementing this decision.

His Highness the Father Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani appreciated the contribution of the Indian community in Qatar and recalled his visits to India. EAM thanked him for his continued guidance on India-Qatar relations. He also appreciated Father Amir for his insights on global and regional developments.

Prime Minister and Minister of Interior H.E. Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani and EAM discussed strengthening bilateral economic and security cooperation.

EAM held detailed discussions with Deputy PM and Foreign Minister H.E. Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani on bilateral as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest. Both Ministers discussed ways to strengthen the multifaceted bilateral relationship in areas such as energy, trade, investment, food processing, healthcare, education, culture, defence and security. They agreed to maintain regular consultations and coordination on all issues of mutual interest at multilateral fora. EAM extended invitation to Deputy PM and Foreign Minister of Qatar to visit India for the first Joint Commission Meeting in 2021.

EAM interacted with the business leaders from Qatar, including the Chairmen and board members of the Qatar Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Qatar Businessmen Association. EAM appreciated their commitment for business partnerships with India and briefed them about new opportunities flowing from Atmanirbhar Bharat.

EAM held a virtual interaction with the Indian community in Qatar. He appreciated the contribution of the community in meeting the Covid-19 challenge. EAM visited the Ahmed bin Ali FIFA Stadium that has been constructed by Indian company L&T along with Qatari partners Al Balagh group. He also visited the Qatar National Museum.

Doha
December 28, 2020

Disclaimer

Ministry of External Affairs of the Republic of India published this content on 28 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2020 17:02:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
