Visitors pay their respects at memorial for shooting victims

STORY: Wendy Álvarez, the mother of Arlene Álvarez who died in Houston after being accidentally shot in the middle of a robbery, traveled to Uvalde to show her respects.

"There needs to be a new label to these requirements. The same way there's requirements for alcohol, there should be for guns 21 and up."

Tuesday's fatal shooting of 19 students and two teachers in Uvalde by an 18-year-old gunman equipped with an AR-15 style semi-automatic rifle has reignited a national debate over the country's gun laws.

Matthew Moreno also present at the memorial said, "Hopefully one day to make it rather sooner, sooner rather than later, that they will fund our police departments because how can our police officers be afraid of an 18 year old with an AR-15."