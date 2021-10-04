Vista Credit Partners Announces $2.3 Billion Final Close of Third Flagship Credit Fund

VCP Seeks to Be a Strategic Partner to Leading Enterprise Software Companies and Help Them Expand and Grow through the Power of the Vista Platform

Vista Credit Partners (“VCP”), a strategic credit investor and financing partner focused on the enterprise software, data and technology markets within Vista Equity Partners (“Vista”), today announced the final close of Vista Credit Partners Fund III (“VCPF III”), the latest iteration of its Flagship Credit Fund family. VCPF III closed at $2.3 billion, $800 million in excess of its original $1.5 billion target, with capital commitments from a diverse group of limited partners including U.S. public pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, multinational corporations, insurance companies, funds of funds, endowments, foundations, family offices and other investors.

As a sector-focused strategic partner and capital provider, VCP seeks to capitalize on its extensive domain expertise to look across markets, including non-sponsored lending, private credit, syndicated credit and opportunistic secondary market investing, and provides financing to enterprise software businesses ranging from growing founder-owned companies to mature private equity buyouts. VCP leverages Vista’s 20-plus years of investing to bring experience, resources and a network that provide differentiated advantages to the companies it partners with. The Vista platform also affords VCP numerous synergies during its sourcing and due diligence processes.

“As great companies remain private longer and equity dilution continues to be a pinch point, our team is focused on working with the best software and technology companies as a credit-focused capital solutions provider and value-added partner for growth,” said David Flannery, President of Vista Credit Partners. “Our capital supports the founders, owners and management of a wide range of software and technology companies, as we bring bespoke solutions designed to enable companies and their founders to expand their business and fulfill their potential, often with less dilution to their equity.”

VCP has a dedicated team of investors working with independent and private capital-backed companies with leading software and technology solutions. VCP’s strategy is designed to be disciplined yet flexible, allowing VCP to pursue investments across multiple sourcing channels to identify the best opportunities. VCP offers a variety of flexible credit solutions across both the private and broadly syndicated markets, sourcing deals directly from founder-led companies, through sponsor relationships, and from its deep network of experts, advisors and other intermediaries to support growth and unlock value through creative capital solutions and operational partnership.

VCPF III is a continuation of VCP’s strategy of raising flexible pools of capital, which enable it to structure tailored solutions for its portfolio companies and partners. Since inception, VCP has completed more than 415 software and technology transactions and has deployed more than $7.6 billion. Today, VCP manages over $5.2 billion in assets.

Kirkland & Ellis served as legal advisor for the Funds.

About Vista Credit Partners

Vista Credit Partners (VCP) is the credit-investing arm of Vista Equity Partners and is a strategic investor and financing partner focused on the growing enterprise software, data, and technology market. VCP employs a highly disciplined approach to credit investing while maintaining flexibility to pursue investments offering the best relative value, sourcing opportunities in both the middle market and broadly syndicated market and investing across the capital structure. The VCP senior leadership and investment teams consist of experienced credit professionals who have spent their careers sourcing, underwriting, executing, and managing credit portfolios for market-leading institutions. Since formation in 2013 and as of June 30, 2021, VCP has deployed $7.6 billion and grown to over $5.2 billion of assets under management. For more information, please visit www.vistacreditpartners.com.

About Vista Equity Partners

Vista is a leading global investment firm with more than $81 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2021. The firm focuses on investments in enterprise software, data and technology-enabled organizations across private equity, permanent capital, credit, and public equity strategies, bringing an approach that prioritizes creating enduring market value for the benefit of its global ecosystem of investors, companies, customers and employees. Vista’s investments are anchored by a sizable long-term capital base, experience in structuring technology-oriented transactions and proven, flexible management techniques that drive sustainable growth. Vista believes the transformative power of technology is the key to an even better future – a healthier planet, a smarter economy, a diverse and inclusive community and a broader path to prosperity. Further information is available at vistaequitypartners.com. Follow Vista on LinkedIn, @Vista Equity Partners, and on Twitter, @Vista_Equity.

