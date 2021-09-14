Vista Equity Partners : Expands Team with Experienced Communications Executive

Brian W. Steel Joins Vista as Managing Director, Strategic Communications

Vista Equity Partners (“Vista”), a leading global investment firm focused exclusively on enterprise software, data and technology-enabled businesses, today announced it is expanding its senior team with the appointment of Brian W. Steel as Managing Director, Strategic Communications. Effective immediately, Mr. Steel will lead the firm’s media relations and strategic firm communications programs.

“As one of the world’s most active and preeminent investors in today’s market-leading enterprise software organizations, we are thrilled to add a communications partner to the team to help convey our expertise, size, scale and ultimately, the value we generate for all our stakeholders,” said David A. Breach, President and Chief Operating Officer at Vista. “Brian is a proven communications leader who offers extensive experience across media, financial services and public policy to reinforce our firm’s position and further advance our opportunities in technology investing.”

Prior to joining Vista, Mr. Steel was responsible for media relations and internal communications for CNBC, serving most recently as the network’s Executive Vice President of Public Relations. He also previously served as Director and Global Head of Corporate Affairs for Citigroup’s Global Transaction Services business. Prior to that, Mr. Steel served as a Deputy Assistant Attorney General for Policy Development at the U.S. Department of Justice and as a domestic policy advisor to Vice President Al Gore in the White House.

“Vista’s story is compelling and is reinforced by a proven track record of utilizing the transformative power of technology to consistently deliver strong results to its investors over the last twenty years – all while catalyzing positive impact in today’s increasingly digital world,” said Mr. Steel. “I look forward to working with the impressive team at Vista and helping to shape the media relations and communications programs as the firm continues to accelerate its growth trajectory.”

Mr. Steel received his B.A. in English from Boston College, and his J.D. from the New York School of Law.

About Vista Equity Partners

Vista is a leading global investment firm with more than $77 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2021. The firm exclusively invests in enterprise software, data and technology-enabled organizations across private equity, permanent capital, credit, and public equity strategies, bringing an approach that prioritizes creating enduring market value for the benefit of its global ecosystem of investors, companies, customers and employees. Vista’s investments are anchored by a sizable long-term capital base, experience in structuring technology-oriented transactions and proven, flexible management techniques that drive sustainable growth. Vista believes the transformative power of technology is the key to an even better future – a healthier planet, a smarter economy, a diverse and inclusive community and a broader path to prosperity. Further information is available at vistaequitypartners.com. Follow Vista on LinkedIn, @Vista Equity Partners, and on Twitter, @Vista_Equity.

