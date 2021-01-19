Visual Lease : Reports Strong End to 2020

Company grows its customer base by 21% and revenue by 22% YoY, emerges as the market’s leading lease optimization software

Visual Lease, the #1 lease optimization software, today announced its 2020 business results, citing a 22 percent increase in revenue year-over-year, making it the third straight year that Visual Lease experienced double-digit growth. Along with an increase in revenue, Visual Lease reported a 21 percent increase in its customer base.

“Today, companies are focusing on both the substantial risks and the opportunities in their lease portfolios,” said Visual Lease’s founder and CEO, Marc Betesh. “This shift is not only in response to mandatory lease accounting compliance deadlines, but also in reaction to the impacts of COVID-19. Our continued growth and innovation are a testament to our ability to help businesses achieve compliance, streamline key processes, generate financial savings and most importantly, optimize their lease portfolios to help meet their business goals.”

Visual Lease’s 2020 milestones include:

Visual Lease’s plans for 2021 include:

Introducing new product features to further enable customers to take control of their lease portfolios while successfully achieving compliance with GAAP, GASB and IFRS standards.



to further enable customers to take control of their lease portfolios while successfully achieving compliance with GAAP, GASB and IFRS standards. Considerably increasing its workforce , hiring top talent to deliver on its commitment to customers and partners.



, hiring top talent to deliver on its commitment to customers and partners. Investing in its Integrations Hub , facilitating the ability for users to utilize third-party solutions and leverage lease data from across their business via one centralized location.



, facilitating the ability for users to utilize third-party solutions and leverage lease data from across their business via one centralized location. Expanding strategic partnerships with key organizations, growing its Partner Alliance Program.

“This year, lease compliance is front and center for more than 125,000 companies in the U.S.,” said Joe Fitzgerald, SVP of Lease Marketing Strategy at Visual Lease. “With our expertise, software and service, we’re poised to help these organizations achieve so much more than compliance. Together, we can unlock opportunities to not only support their business needs today, but to create the foundation required for more strategic management of these leased assets in the future.”

To check out new announcements from Visual Lease, visit its newsroom.

About Visual Lease

Visual Lease is the #1 lease optimization software for managing, analyzing, streamlining and reporting on lease portfolios. Developed by industry-leading lease professionals and CPAs, it combines GAAP, IFRS and GASB-compliant lease accounting controls with easy, flexible and automated lease management processes. More than 700 of the world’s largest publicly traded and privately-owned corporations rely on Visual Lease to control their lease portfolios, integrate with their existing business systems and maintain regulatory compliance. Committed to ongoing innovation and unparalleled customer service, Visual Lease helps organizations transform their lease compliance requirements into financial opportunities. For more information, visit visuallease.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210119005102/en/