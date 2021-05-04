Visual Lease : Recognized as Fastest Growing Company of the Year in 2021 American Business Awards

Visual Lease, the #1 lease optimization software, has been honored with a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Fastest Growing Company of the Year category in The 19th Annual American Business Awards®. The organization was recognized for its strong company culture and consistent, rapid growth.

“We are honored to have received our first Stevie® Award,” said Visual Lease’s founder and CEO, Marc Betesh. “We recently shared the results from a successful first quarter of 2021 here at Visual Lease, and believe this recognition is a testament to all that we have and will continue to accomplish. Our growing team fuels our ability to continue to help more than 700 of the world’s largest publicly traded and privately-owned companies control their leases and master their lease accounting obligations. And, we’re just getting started.”

In 2020, Visual Lease gained recognition within the top 10 percent on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies in America and the top third of high-growth companies on the Deloitte 2020 Technology Fast 500™. Visual Lease was also recognized by NJBIZ as one of the Best Places to Work in New Jersey and was named No. 10 on NJBIZ’s list of New Jersey’s 50 Fastest Growing Companies in 2020. Last year marked the third straight year that Visual Lease experienced double-digit growth.

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.’s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.

More than 250 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners.

To learn more about Visual Lease’s culture and open job opportunities, visit its career site.

About Visual Lease

Visual Lease is the #1 lease optimization software for managing, analyzing, streamlining and reporting on lease portfolios. Developed by industry-leading lease professionals and CPAs, it combines GAAP, IFRS and GASB-compliant lease accounting controls with easy, flexible and automated lease management processes. More than 700 of the world’s largest publicly traded and privately-owned corporations rely on Visual Lease to control their lease portfolios, integrate with their existing business systems and maintain regulatory compliance. Committed to ongoing innovation and unparalleled customer service, Visual Lease helps organizations transform their lease compliance requirements into financial opportunities. For more information, visit visuallease.com.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. The Stevies also produce the annual Women|Future Conference. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

